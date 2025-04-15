Marlon Wayans claims brother Damon always dated family members’ exes

Marlon Wayans has openly accused his brother, Damon Wayans, of repeatedly dating women who were once in relationships with other members of their family. Marlon claims this isn’t just a single occurrence but something Damon has done many times over the years.

Recommended Videos

The accusations came up recently when Marlon spoke to TMZ at LAX airport. He called Damon a “girlfriend-stealing bandit” and explained that his brother has a history of going after women who were previously involved with different Wayans family members. This doesn’t just include Marlon’s own exes—it also allegedly extends to women who dated his nephews.

Marlon shared a specific example where he introduced a woman to Damon, thinking his brother wouldn’t be interested because they didn’t seem like a good match. However, according to Marlon, Damon still pursued her, which Marlon sees as proof that his brother doesn’t respect boundaries.

Marlon Wayans speaks on Damon’s need to take women from other family members

Marlon says this has happened so many times that it can’t just be a coincidence or a mistake; it’s a habit. He even suggests that if someone brings a girlfriend around Damon, there’s a real chance Damon might try to start something with her.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The problem has gotten so bad that Marlon now warns women to stay away from Damon altogether. This shows how seriously Marlon thinks the issue is; he believes Damon’s behavior is causing real harm to their family relationships. Marlon’s warning isn’t just about protecting his own love life; he’s also concerned about other family members who might be affected.

There’s some evidence backing up Marlon’s claims. Earlier this month, Damon admitted on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast that he once dated his nephew’s ex-girlfriend. While he didn’t confirm all of Marlon’s accusations, this admission does make Marlon’s overall story seem more believable. Still, Damon hasn’t fully addressed the bigger pattern Marlon is talking about.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy