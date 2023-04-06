Marvel fans have their minds blown over realizing a ‘Last of Us’ icon joined the MCU over a decade ago

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us ended several weeks ago, but the spectacular show continues to edge its way into conversations, as viewers mull over the impacting events of season one.

A star-studded cast brings the heartrending Naughty Dog story to live action, bringing several film and television favorites — like leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey — into the fold, alongside several holdouts from the award-winning game series. The original Ellie and Joel, as well as Marlene, Tommy, and even Abby all enjoyed cameos across season one of the show, and — for some, at least — provided viewers with their first look at the faces behind some of gaming’s most recognizable voices.

Ashley Johnson, who provides the voice of Ellie in all of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us games, appeared in the show as the mother of a character she helped bring to life. It was a fitting and touching role for her to embody, and for some was also the first time they’d actually seen Johnson in the flesh.

Or, maybe not. While plenty of people were surprised to put a face to the voice, others found Johnson strangely familiar. Upon some searching, a chunk of the fandom realized that she enjoyed a minor role in the very first Avengers movie, back in 2012. The waitress seen midway through the film, who watches the invasion begin, and later provides an interview about Cap’s big save, is the one and only Johnson and people are just realizing it now.

A Reddit post demonstrates how background this knowledge was among some in the fandom after user joooh revealed their big discovery. And, while most people in the comment section were already aware of Johnson’s connection to the MCU, it sparked a delightful conversation about the actress’ work, and quickly transformed into an Ashley Johnson appreciation post.

Past a slew of comments discussing which roles Johnson is best remembered for — she’s been busy since those early years in Growing Pains — one fan clarified that Johnson was supposed to have a bigger role in The Avengers. A deleted scene even indicates that early plans might have seen a romance blossom between her and Steve Rogers, but the MCU clearly decided to go in a different direction.

Her role in the MCU may have been minor, and easily missed for some, but its re-discovery is just reaffirming something Johnson fans have known for years. Whether she’s lending her instantly-recognizable voice to an award-winning role or appearing in person, Johnson is a singular talent, and we’re lucky to have her.