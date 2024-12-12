‘Math gives me anxiety but this look does not’: Olivia Wilde gives old glam with Chanel and mathematically inspired makeup

Say what you will about Olivia Wilde but she’s inarguably a success story. After starting her career as an actress, she further branched out and became a producer and director, all while looking absolutely flawless. While Wilde has always benefitted from her exotic features, the latest makeup she wore made our jaws drop.

Wilde was one of the successful women to attend the Academy Women’s Luncheon, which Chanel hosted in partnership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts of Sciences. The actress and her amazing team stepped up and completely changed the game.

For her latest look, Olivia Wilde was not only incredibly glam but casual at the same time. Her makeup artist also gave a welcoming twist on the classic winged eyeliner while betting on Wilde’s best angles.

Olivia Wilde’s hypnotizing makeup was the cherry on top of a glam outfit

The Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker stepped out in a casual but timeless Chanel ensemble. She opted for a loose Chanel sweater paired with black wool trousers and further accessorized with fine jewelry from the drama. Her outfit would’ve been too simple for the outing had it not been for the perfect hair and makeup.

Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins gave Wilde a holiday vibe with an effortless updo held by a beige box at the back of her head, creating a lot of volume, and highlighting the curls that fell to frame her face. The hair alone is a masterpiece that worked wonders for Wilde but it was the makeup that completely made this look a 10 out of 10.

Makeup artist Jo Baker highlighted Wilde’s best features, which are many, but mainly her eyes. She gave a refreshed twist on the regular eyeliner that gave her a glam unlike any other. The makeup expert shared several details on how the makeup came to be, calling the makeup the “Parallelogram Peepers.” She further explained the detailing in several posts, alongside the angles used to create the looks, inspired by trigonometry and different angled products.

The look gave a dramatic twist on the foxy eye makeup using a soft black pencil to extend the edges for a hypnotizing effect. Instead of the classic elongated wing, the edges were blended for a smoky more diffused finish. The same color was smushed along the upper lash up until the middle of the eye for a cohesive look, and also on the lower lash connecting with the wing for a dramatic eye. The rest of the makeup consisted of more neutral tones, including light browns to soften the eyeliner and not crowd the result.

Baker finished the look with Tarantulash Mascara from her brand, Bakeup Beauty, for a long eyelash effect, and Chanel Beauty’s Rouge Coco Flash. A fan asked in the comment section whether it was the shade “Boy,” to which the makeup expert replied, “oooooooooooo you’ve got quite an eye,” confirming the shade.

Fans loved the result and praised her in the comment section. “You are theee most creative makeup artist. The inspiration behind all your looks are just next level.” Another added, “Glamgasmic status beat.” Addressing the inspiration, a fan noted, “Math gives me anxiety but this look does not.”

Working with Olivia Wilde is already easy considering her exotic beauty but this look proved that, with the right team, you’re truly unstoppable.

