Matt Berry’s James Bond audition is just as perfect as you would expect

With James Bond Day now in full swing, it’s no surprise that the whispers surrounding who will play the next James Bond have picked up a bit more steam. It’s hard to say whether or not they’ve begun casting, but Matt Berry just might have good reason to be marked as the first choice for the storied superspy.

Everyone in the US wants Matt Berry to play Bond bc for too long they have been denied access to Toast of London, where he (as Steven Toast) does audition for Bond and it's perfect it's all we need 10/10 no notes pic.twitter.com/qtIt1xRsaP — AVC (@annevclark) October 4, 2022

The What We Do In The Shadows star was recently featured in a tweet by Vulture writer and editor Anne V. Clark, in which the author jokingly declared that Berry’s turn as James Bond is in high demand in the United States. Accompanying the tweet is a video of a scene from Toast of London, a British sitcom which Berry created and starred in as failing actor Steven Toast, in which Steven rolls into an audition for Bond, a test he approaches with all the pompous tomfoolery for which his character is known.

It’s hard to say if Steven’s colorful audition is exactly what a studio would look for in someone seeking to follow the likes of Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, but as it turns out, it’s exactly what the masses of Twitter would look for.

The love scenes would be epichttps://t.co/rVpj5bKZCv — Kim Pringle (@The_real_Mrs_P) October 5, 2022

I adore that Bonus Ball theme song with Michael Ball's vocals. What I'd give for a full version of that. It's luxurious. The Bond theme we all deserve. — Dinky Frinkbuster (@SkipMcGowan) October 5, 2022

He’s the hero we all need.



Seriously, the Jackie Daytona episode of What We Do in the Shadows is one of my favorite things ever. — Sam Gammond (@gamsammond) October 4, 2022

But apparently Matt Berry has already seen the fancasts, and in seeing them he raised us one Toby Jones, of Harry Potter and Captain America fame, for the role.

Whereas Matt Berry thinks Toby Jones should play Bond pic.twitter.com/Pjg05YKViD — Bat Merry | wwdits (@thatsnicethat) October 4, 2022

Sadly, with Matt Berry close to pushing 50 years of age, he may fall out of the favorable 30s-range actor that the producers are reportedly looking for, so perhaps we’ll just have to settle with Berry’s Bond being one of the most beautiful dreams of the decade.

In the meantime, check out our list of “thirtysomething” actors who could don the tuxedo and martini for Bond’s next outing.