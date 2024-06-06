Matthew Lillard’s message for Pride Month is the most wholesome thing you’ve ever read

Matthew Lillard’s most obvious accomplishments are his exemplary work in blockbuster movies such as Scream and Scooby-Doo. But his heartwarming message during Pride Month might be his best achievement yet.

We’re officially six days into Pride Month (hi gays!), and members of the community around the world are joining together to make sure it’s a positive, fun-filled month that we’ll never forget. And while some celebrities might stay silent during the month based on personal opinions, Lillard is more than happy to celebrate on behalf of his silent peers.

In fact, the ever-talented performer took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to wish a “Happy f*cking #Pride” to all the “queer angels” that celebrate.

…feels like a good moment to post again on twitter.



Happy fucking #Pride you queer angels. I love you dearly.



Fuck yes. https://t.co/Z8LT0ZGEkS — matthew lillard —Will block. 0-F’s-given (@MatthewLillard) June 5, 2024

While expressing his sincere wishes and declaring his ever-growing love for the LGBTQ+ community, Lillard shared his tweet from 2021, where he happily announced his love and admiration for the transgender community on the Transgender Day of Visibility. And, on a personal note, I didn’t think I could love him more than I already did.

In the aftermath of his tweet, netizens in the replies section were quick to applaud the Scream actor and use terms of endearment such as “king” to address him, while others insisted that he earned himself a “W.”

As a gay woman myself, it’s extremely encouraging to witness high-profile celebrities use their platform to support the minority when the LGBTQ+ community is so often attacked and criticized in the media. Of course, one celebrity taking a stand certainly isn’t enough to turn the wheels of change, but it’s definitely a good place to start — and it’s equally inspiring to know that Lillard is not the only celebrity who uses their platform for good.

Now we just need to see him return for Scream 7, and we’ll all be wholeheartedly satisfied.

