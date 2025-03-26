Maxine Waters’ net worth, confirmed

Representative Maxine Waters’ financial situation has attracted a lot of public attention. Luckily, Waters’ has a lot of public investments that can be looked into, like real estate and her financial disclosure reports.

CAclubindia reports that Waters has a lot of investments to look into, like $390,000 in a Bank of America checking account, $1.5 million in a Wells Fargo retirement account, and about $7 million in real estate. Her real estate includes a $4 million mansion in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, a $2 million ranch in the Santa Monica Mountains, a $500,000 vacation home in Palm Springs, a $300,000 condo in Los Angeles, and $1 million in apartment buildings in Oakland.

Waters’ assets also feature a $1.2 million stock portfolio and $800,000 in gold and other valuables. This would seem to show she makes around $3 million a year. However, Open Secrets reported that her 2023 financial disclosure report provides a wide and loose estimate, saying her net worth could be anywhere between -$365,000 and $5.22 million.

How much is Maxine Waters worth?

Maxine Waters is worth about $10 million if you add her accounts up, but it could be slightly less if she has considerable debt. There is also the issue that she has real estate in states like California, which tends to have a wild market. For instance, her Los Angeles home is valued between $1 million and $4 million, which causes inconsistencies in calculating her net worth due to fluctuations in the real estate market.

What also makes it tricky is debt and liabilities. She has millions in assets but could owe millions of dollars in liabilities, resulting in a total net worth drop. For example, a major asset is her home in Los Angeles, valued between $1 million and $4 million, but this depends on how far its been paid off. This home could only give her $2 million if halfway paid through, so some inconsistencies exist.

Maxine Waters’ income largely comes from her congressional salary, which is currently set at $174,000 a year. Other income sources might include her husband’s business endeavors, which could come with various income streams. Her investment portfolio, worth $1.2 million according to one source, reportedly experienced significant growth of 180% over the past year. Those who work for Congress tend to have great investment accounts when it comes to stock.

It is debatable how honest the stock choices are for those in Congress when those same people make the laws that affect public perception of certain stocks. Stock prices are determined by perception, so it can feel like those in Congress tend to have an early look at how perception will look in the future. Either way, her stock growth aligns with the growth those in Congress tend to have.

Even with rough estimates of Representative Maxine Waters’ net worth, it is clear she is worth a lot of money. The only person who could know the exact amount would be her financial team, as they would have access to all her accounts and debts. Basically, a real precise figure for her net worth is difficult to pinpoint without more consistent and complete financial data.

