MCU history-making actor Zoe Terakes talks the importance of trans representation in superhero films

Zoe Terakes is set to become a trailblazer within major franchise entertainment, as they become just the second trans actor to appear in the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Starring in a secretive role for the upcoming Disney Plus series Ironheart, Terakes will be one of the many diverse members of the series’ ensemble cast. Alongside them, for the Wakanda Forever spin-off are Shea Coulee, Alden Ehrenreich, Anthony Ramos, and of course Dominique Thorn in the title role.

While, again, there is the typical Marvel secrecy around the series, Terakes expressed joy to Collider about their position as a potential role model. The comics canon features very few major trans characters, so having Terakes join is a strong step in changing the image of the company.

“I think as trans people, growing up I didn’t get to see myself anywhere, so I didn’t really know that I existed. And especially not in a superhero show or movie. And so I think I just feel deeply grateful and moved that little trans kids and trans teens have something to look at and to know they exist and to know that they can have superpowers, and that that’s where we belong. We don’t just belong in trauma stories on the fringes dying in things, you know? We belong there with the big guys. So yeah, it meant a lot to me.”

As Terakes notes, there are few trans stories in media that do not just relate back to trauma and depressed realities for trans characters. Given the MCU is known for its overall very upbeat tone, it feels like a solid place to give a trans character an uplifting story and normalizes happiness for trans characters in media.

Ironheart doesn’t yet have a concrete release window but is earmarked to debut on Disney Plus in late 2023.