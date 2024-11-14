‘Me when I see anything green in public’: Charli XCX and ‘SNL’ are ushering us into BRAT winter

BRAT Summer was a moment unlike pop culture had ever seen before. And if you thought we were done “bumpin’ that” with Charli XCX, think again! The BRAT party is here to stay, and just in time for the winter holidays, as well.

On Nov. 16, Charli XCX is set for SNL double duty, serving as both the host and the musical guest for the upcoming episode. This is her third time as a musical guest, but her first time hosting. In a hilarious promotional video, Charli and SNL cast member Chloe Fineman gracefully usher us into an extension of BRAT season.

BRAT is the new normal

Charli xcx for her upcoming appearance on SNL. pic.twitter.com/GNoiASs0Em — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 13, 2024

Charli XCX undoubtedly had the soundtrack of the summer, as Brat has become more than an album. Now considered a cultural movement, everyone and everything from Snapchat, to VP Kamala Harris adopted their very own BRAT theme.

To promote her appearance on SNL, Charli and Fineman exchange very few words on screen, as Charli’s response to just about everything is simply, “BRAT.” And judging from the public’s reaction, nobody’s really ready for the BRAT movement to end. In fact, the lime green color has almost become synonymous with the movement. As one X user put it, “me when I see anything green in public.”

Just a month ago, the remix album, Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, was equally lauded for its innovative and fresh sound. With that, the BRAT renaissance took over, and it’s been UP for Charli XCX ever since.

In a conversation with Billboard, she shared that she’s been considering pivoting to acting and take some time off music, especially following the monumental success of Brat. “Actually, that could be cool if I didn’t really make music anymore after this,” she says. “I’m definitely thinking about it because I really want to act.” While it’s unsure what path she’ll take, she’s already earned her place in history after stealing the entire year.

An authentic musical statement

Image via @charlixcx/Instagram

While there have been multiple breakthrough artists this year, it feels like Charli XCX’s success with Brat has stood out among the pack. By creating such an in-your-face project, she’s cemented herself as one of dance music’s most important voices. Ironically, six albums in, and the world’s just catching up with Charli’s genuine musicianship.

Charli XCX has been nominated for seven Grammys at 2025’s ceremony, including Album of the Year, and Record of the Year for “360.” Her other nominations include:

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Best Recording Package

Best Pop Solo Performance – “Apple”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – “Guess” feat. Billie Eilish

Best Dance Pop Recording – “Von Dutch”

Brat is also the most acclaimed album of the year, with numerous rave reviews praising the artist for refusing to conform to the industry’s ideas of a hit album. Charli XCX brought her club and rave days in the UK to the forefront of American pop music, and has since collaborated with some of the biggest stars today, including Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

All in all, BRAT Summer might have kicked off the beginning of Charli’s unshakeable presence in pop culture, but the movement has become even bigger than the artist herself. And who knows, it could be a BRAT decade by the time the 2020s are through.

