Meghan Markle gives health update on Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet

In a recent episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan Markle shared an update about her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, being sick at the same time. She explained that one child had RSV (a respiratory virus), and the other had the flu (Influenza A).

According to TheNews, this came up during a talk with Reshma Saujani, who started the groups Girls Who Code and Moms First. Their conversation focused on the difficulties working mothers face when trying to handle both their jobs and their families. Markle talked about the struggles of giving cough medicine at night, soothing her kids with back rubs, and still having to stay focused on her work. The episode was released on April 15, 2025, and is available on different podcast platforms.

During the podcast, Markle spoke about how hard it is to “do everything at once,” something many news stories mentioned after the episode came out. She described the stress of working from home while also taking care of sick kids, pointing out how tough it is to be successful at work while also being there for her children.

Megan Markle says being a working mom is hard with sickly kids

Markle admitted how emotionally draining this balance can be and said she wanted to be open about her situation so others could understand what she was going through. Her talk with Saujani went beyond just parenting struggles and touched on bigger issues, like how society expects women to handle both careers and motherhood perfectly.

Markle also opened up about a very personal topic—miscarriage. She shared her own experience of losing a pregnancy and how deeply it affected her. This part of the podcast became very emotional, as Markle talked about how hard it is to deal with the grief of losing a pregnancy and how she had to learn to move forward.

Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

This wasn’t the first time she’d spoken about this; she mentioned it in a 2020 New York Times article (per Mirror), and Prince Harry also wrote about it in his book, Spare. She compared the pain of losing a pregnancy to other big life challenges, like giving up career dreams, which gave a deeper look at how people cope with difficult emotions.

Later in the podcast, Markle talked about how much she loves being a mom, calling it her “favorite role.” Even though parenting can be exhausting, especially when also managing work, she said the happiness it brings makes it all worth it. Reports say that Prince Harry often reminds her to take time for herself and step away from childcare when needed, which fits with the podcast’s theme of balancing work and life.

