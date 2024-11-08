Meghan Markle is saved by the streaming bell as she ‘secures Netflix boost’ to rescue business at the best possible time

Meghan Markle’s upcoming cooking show is about to become a whole lot more lucrative. Soon, you may be able to buy products including jams, edible oils, nut butters, dog biscuits, cookbooks, and cookware from the Duchess of Sussex’s soon-to-be-launched lifestyle brand, America Riviera Orchard.

According to new claims reported by GB News, the Duchess of Sussex “secured a boost” from Netflix, which may feature products from American Riviera Orchard in new brick-and-mortar stores opening in 2025. The streaming giant is planning to expand into retail, and Markle’s products would be featured at Netflix House stores at the Galleria Dallas in Dallas, Texas and the King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In addition to featuring products from its streaming programs, the new Netflix House stores will offer immersive, interactive experiences. Fans will get to dance to music from Bridgerton, enjoy a Knives Out-themed dinner party, and participate in challenges inspired by Squid Game, according to a Netflix press release. “We’ve launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings,” said Marian Lee, Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways,” she added.

We still don’t know much about the Duchess’s new television program, other than that it’s rumored to launch in early 2025 and was filmed at her California home in April and May of this year. The program will feature her “cooking, gardening, and entertaining,” according to Deadline. The show “is going to be a take on her and the joy of living. [There will be] little things she’s learned in terms of being a modern-day hostess,” a source told Us Weekly. In March, a source told People: “This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”

The show’s airing will coincide with the launch of American Riviera Orchard, which Markle created an Instagram account for in March. The name refers to the Santa Barbara area where Harry and Megan live. Santa Barbara has been dubbed the American Riviera thanks to Spanish heritage architecture, wineries, and temperate weather. While American Riviera’s Instagram grid only consists of nine posts that create the brand label, Markle has added stories of herself cooking in her California home, giving followers a behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s home life.

American Riviera Orchard is designed to depict an idealized lifestyle à la Martha Stewart, but the road to launch has been rocky. In August, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected Markle’s application to trademark the name because apparently, you can’t trademark geographical locations. Just last month, American Riviera Orchard was faced with another trademark hurdle. Harry & David, an Oregon-based lifestyle brand, filed a protest with the USPTO claiming that the name “American Riviera Orchard” is too similar to its Royal Riviera product line, which includes baskets of pears. The USPTO has deemed the protest “relevant” due to the “likelihood of confusion.”

Markle’s team responded to its first trademark hiccup saying that it was “routine and expected,” according to the New York Post. However, they have yet to respond to their latest legal battle. It may be time for the Duchess to take notes on Kim Kardashian’s Kimono-to-Skims rebrand.

