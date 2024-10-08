Image Credit: Disney
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the swimming finals at Rheinland during day four of the Invictus Games on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
‘Harry is keen’: Meghan Markle rows with husband as she voices ‘concerns’ over Prince Harry’s plan that could threaten their family’s safety

The Sussexes' suspected spat over a security snafu, explained.
Christian Bone
Published: Oct 8, 2024 11:25 am

Ever since the Sussexes split from the Royal Family nearly five years ago, it’s been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle versus the world. The duke and duchess have always presented a wholly united front, two rogue royals who stood up to everyone who wanted to bring them down and made a new life for themselves in the U.S. with their two children. That said, even the strongest of couples have arguments from time to time, and it sounds like Harry and Meghan are in the midst of a big one.

In August, Harry faced another family loss when his uncle on his mother’s side, Lord Robert Fellowes, passed away — which caused him and big brother, Prince William to be in the same place for once when they both attended the funeral. While this didn’t result in a royal reunion, as Harry and William are believed to have completely avoided each other, it did leave Harry rekindling things with his mother’s family, the Spencers. So much so that they have extended an invitation for the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them. And here’s where the argument comes in…

Prince Harry allegedly throwing “concerns over security” to the wind amid hopes for family reconciliation, and Meghan is not pleased

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity at the Teatro Municipal on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia.
Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images

According to a “well-placed source,” Harry and Meghan are supposedly clashing over the invitation to spend Christmas in the U.K. While King Charles’ youngest is unsurprisingly keen to reconnect with his mother’s family, seeing as things have become so fraught with his father’s side, Meghan is said to be against the idea, for the same reasons they left England in the first place.

“Harry is keen for the Sussexes to spend time in the U.K. this Christmas with family,” the source told Express. “However, there are still concerns lingering over their security. Meghan has always shown a reluctance to travel to the United Kingdom and finds it quite a challenge with all that’s been going on.”

It’s no surprise Meghan has little desire to spend the holiday season in the U.K. The duchess actually hasn’t set foot in Harry’s homeland since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022 — she didn’t even attend King Charles’ coronation. Harry has been back to Britain several times this year, but Meghan has not been with him once, even when it involves charitable causes she is usually keen to support.

With Meghan drawing such a line in the sand over this matter, this insider source claims it’s made relations pretty fraught between the Sussexes, with things said to have become “so bad” that it may prove to be “a real turning point” in their marriage. The fact that Harry’s been jetting off around the world alone for the past few weeks could be a good thing or a bad thing, then. Will it give them time to cool down or leave the argument unsettled?

That’s assuming these claims are the truth. It is more than a little difficult to imagine Harry being the one to wave away worries about his family’s security when he himself stated in a TV interview this past summer that he fears Meghan’s return to the U.K. lest she be on the receiving end of a “knife or acid” attack. The Sussexes have always seemed on the same page about their safety concerns, much as they seem to agree about everything. Whether it’s true or not, though, the idea of Harry and Meghan having a royal-sized spat is Christmas come early for their haters.

