Meghan Markle’s ethnicity, confirmed

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has a rich and varied ethnic background. Her biracial heritage includes African American and Caucasian ancestry, reflecting the diverse lineages of her parents. This mixed background has played a big role in her life, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes. It has drawn a lot of public attention and analysis.

The blend of heritages has made Meghan Markle’s self-identity and how the public views her racial identity quite complex. She has always identified as biracial and takes pride in her background. Still, she has also acknowledged the challenges of navigating a mixed-race identity in a society that often has rigid racial categories.

The media has often highlighted her African American side, sometimes using racial stereotypes. Conversations about her racial identity frequently touch on the idea of “passing,” where someone with lighter skin can be seen as white. I can see the argument, as I often get confused as white by those who grew up in Latin culture, but never among those considered white.

What is Meghan Markle’s ethnicity?

Meghan Markle is mixed between many cultures. While it shouldn’t matter, it tends to influence the mindset of those considered mixed. It’s mostly because you never really feel like you’re part of any one community, as there will always be very vocal people on both sides who say you’re the “other.”

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is African American and has family roots that trace back several generations to Chattanooga, Tennessee. Her father, Alvin Azell Ragland, was an antiques dealer in Los Angeles but originally came from Chattanooga in the 1930s. His father, Steve R. Ragland, worked in different jobs, including being a press worker in a cleaning shop and a bag handler at a hotel.

It’s tough to delve further into Ragland’s family history due to the challenges faced when researching ancestry from the era of slavery in the United States. However, there are hints that she could be descended from enslaved individuals. One genealogical account from Entertainment Now suggests her great-great-grandfather, Jeremiah Ragland, was of mixed race.

On her father’s side, Markle’s ancestry includes Dutch, Irish, and German roots. Her father, Thomas Markle, has family connections traced back to Germany and possibly France. According to DW, some genealogical research claims that Thomas Markle is distantly related to King Edward III, making him a far-off relative of Prince Harry.

Markle’s experiences, both prior to marrying Prince Harry and after, have often been interpreted through this lens. ScienceDirect mentioned that her biracial origin was not as big of a deal as it was after her engagement. Analysis of her life shows she tended to connect more with white communities, even joining a white sorority during college. On the other hand, andscape reported that some observers have pointed out instances where she seemed to distance herself from the racism faced by her Black family members.

Markle’s ethnicity has significantly influenced her experiences as a member of the Royal Family. She faced intense media scrutiny, accompanied by allegations of racially charged comments regarding her son Archie’s skin tone, sparking discussions about race and representation within the royal institution.

