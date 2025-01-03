Meghan Markle’s former ‘Suits’ co-star makes thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex clear ahead of her big TV comeback

Meghan Markle‘s best friend and former Suits co-star has shared her thoughts after the Netflix trailer for the Duchess’ new series was released on Jan. 2, 2025.

Abigail Spencer took to Instagram to comment on the show, With Love, Meghan, which premieres on the streaming service on Jan. 15. The show contains peeks at Meghan’s private life as she shares “tips and tricks” on home cooking, being the hostess with the mostess, and more tidbits.

On her story, Meghan’s close friend wrote that she is “elated” for Meghan, tagging the Duchess’ Instagram account, which she revived after a seven-year hiatus from the platform. “How lucky we are to get a glimpse into your heart-song, magical thoughtfulness, and deliciously wonderful ways.”

She added that she can’t wait for everyone to “fall in love” with the show. “Thanks for having me over and being truly the most wonderful friend a gal could get. Joy and bubbles abound. Here to learn. I’ll get the salt.” Meghan often has a hard time in the press, so it makes sense she’d need a hype-woman of this magnitude.

Meghan shared her own post celebrating the trailer, showing off her baking skills as she floats around a beautiful Californian home, shops at local flower stores, and invites celebrity guests over to share the food. “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it,” she wrote. “Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun!”

This marks her return to Instagram after a seven-year hiatus. New Year, new handle, baby. She amassed over 1 million followers in less than 24 hours and seems ready to use social media fame to further her entrepreneurial efforts.

“This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old,” explains Netflix. “Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

It makes sense Spencer would appear in it, as the pair have been friends for years. They first met at an audition, Spencer explained to ET. Their relationship would soon supersede that serendipitous meet-cute. “We were born on the same day, hours apart, in the same year… she’s a trusted friend and one of the most glorious people I have ever met. I saw her and was like, ‘Who is this gorgeous girl?’ She was just so stunning and there was just something about her, and that’s how we met.”

She attended Meghan’s wedding in 2018 and is a staple in the couple’s life, even after their tumultuous move, distancing from the royal family, and cut-off personal connections. She also appeared in Harry and Meghan, the docuseries about the couple’s life together, so With Love won’t be her first Netflix cameo for her friend.

The solo Netflix project may mark a desire to strike out and carve an identity away from all the drama of recent years, returning to her entertainer roots and giving herself a voice beyond the tabloids. This way, she can define her image as she wants it to be, instead of allowing speculation and theories to take the wheel. It’s also a welcome break from anything to do with the royal family.

