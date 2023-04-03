Meghan Markle’s foundation makes payment to Michelle Obama’s ex-press chief amid political speculation

Meghan Markle has reignited the buzz that she may be planning to pursue a career in politics after it emerged that she made a six-figure payment to Michelle Obama‘s former press chief.

Per The New York Post, the Archewell Foundation paid the public relations firm KML Strategic Advisors $109, 870 in 2021. Archewell is a nonprofit organization founded and operated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they left The Royal Foundation, which they once ran with the current Prince and Princess of Wales.

Katie McCormick Lelyveld is the founder and chief executive officer of KML Strategic Advisors. She came to prominence as First Lady Michelle Obama’s press secretary. Her specialty is shaping the reputations and legacies of prominent figures. Lelyveld is also a Strategic Leadership Innovation Fellow at the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center at Harvard, where she functions as an expert for an organization seeking to scale and focuses on helping women leaders.

Markle had engaged the services of Sunshine Sachs, the public relations firm she retained during her career as an actor and her two-year tenure as a senior member of the British royal family. However, she and her husband, Prince Harry, parted ways with the outfit last year.

Due to the overlap, some people believe that Markle hired Lelyveld specifically to counsel her about a political career, as she already had a high-powered public relations firm on retainer. Given Lelyveld’s skill set and clientele, there is speculation that Archwell engaged her to advise Markle on how she might transition from the world of entertainment into politics. Lelyveld’s competence is extensive and not limited to the political sphere, but her core expertise is influencing the public perception of high-profile individuals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to confirm the rumors. If true, Markle’s foray into politics will make for a fascinating pivot in an already multifaceted career.