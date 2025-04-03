Meghan Markle’s Netflix team mocks her ‘logistical nightmare’ amid Prince Harry ‘drama’

It appears that Prince Harry’s fate is dead set on being a chaos-attracting magnet, which it has been long before he severed ties with the Royals. And no matter how much Meghan Markle keeps her distance from his fiasco, his life’s “drama” somehow manages to stain her every step. And this time, as her Netflix team reportedly claims, the brunt of the damage has been dumped on her biggest dream.

Recommended Videos

Of late, the duke has been embroiled in the controversy that sparked after his resignation from the charity he set up years ago in memory of his mother, Princess Diana. In response to his statement over being heartbroken about the resignation and his dispute with the organisation’s chair, Sophie Chandauka, a Zimbabwean lawyer, the latter publicly called him out for tryin to oust her as she “dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir – and the cover-up that ensued.”

Now, the Sussexes have been the center of negative press ever since they left the palace. They don’t even have to actively do or say something about or against the Royals to attract the so-called royal experts to predict how they smiled the wrong way to mock Prince William or why Harry looking at his wife during an interview is a sign they are about to go separate ways. But despite the drama they continue to attract daily, it is true that Harry’s charity scandal couldn’t have happened at a worse time — just when Meghan’s jam and tea brand, As Ever, went live.

Her launch has already been delayed after a trademark dispute that forced Meghan to rebrand it all. But she pulled through and finally launched her products, which few to hit the shelves later. As per the site, every single product that rolled out on April 2 is already sold out, despite their steep prices. But as per alleged Netflix staffers who are part of the team that collaborated with the duchess on With Love, Meghan and is also working with her on the newly launched lifestyle brand, Harry’s scandal has thrown the brand and Meghan into a “logistical nightmare.”

“There is so much drama surrounding them once again that internally the team are over it before it’s even launched. It’s been a logistical nightmare and the buying team are having an issue as they can’t work out what the demand will be, if any.”

As per this source, the team is done with it all and “are already over it.”

Now, if true, this statement clashes with As Ever’s visible success. Yes, brands sometimes label products as “sold out” when the opposite is true to create a sense of urgency, and it’s only a matter of time before some royal expert claims this to be the truth in Meghan’s case as well. But, for now, the numbers and the evident proof rule — many said the same about With Love, Meghan, and yet, it has already won itself a renewal.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy