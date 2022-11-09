Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste

Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre.

Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27 years. Du Pre now works in communications and the couple have been dating for a few months, according to TMZ. The news outlet published photos of the two sitting together at a Brooklyn Nets game back in April. Melinda Gates is 58 and Du Pre is reported to be in his early 60s.

They also visited the 5-star Pelican Hill hotel in Newport Beach, California. Dupree is active, likes to hike and work out and enjoys staring at sunsets, according to his Instagram page.

Du Pre was a reporter for more than two decades, snagging one of his first journalism jobs in 1995 at KPNX in the state of Arizona. He worked at Fox News from 1998 to 2002 and his last reporting job was with ABC 4 in Salt Lake City.

In 2000, he wrote a book about his life in broadcasting called The Prodigal Father: A True Story of Tragedy, Survival, And Reconciliation In An American Family. The book is about a man’s “search for his once successful father among the nation’s homeless.”

“The author effectively traces his dysfunctional family history through uncomfortable afternoons in strangers’ living rooms while his father visited with one of his mistresses in the bedroom; cold nights on the curb in front of the YMCA, waiting until midnight for his father to pick him up from early-evening basketball practice; and his father’s drunken rages in the makeshift basement of the family ‘dream home’ for which there was never quite enough money to finish building.”

Gates has also written a book, called The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World.