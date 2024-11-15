‘Merry Chrithmith’: Mike Tyson’s ugly Christmas sweater is still undefeated’

If you’re on any form of social media, it’s been hard to avoid the fact that former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson will battle YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul Friday night at Dallas’ AT&T stadium. Fans are amped for the fight, which will be Tyson’s first since 2005.

Recommended Videos

Shop now: buy a Mike Tyson “Merry Chrithmith” sweater on Amazon

The Tyson-Paul fight will take place over eight two-minute rounds, which is shorter than the typical three-minute rounds that professional boxers engage in. The fight, which begins at 8 PM EST, will stream live on Netflix, and will be free for those who are subscribers.

We wish you a Merry Chrithmith! Spread some holiday cheer and get your very own sweater here before they're gone: https://t.co/iNZ9H8mOft pic.twitter.com/ex0OKLh7VW — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) December 5, 2016

With so much attention on Tyson right now and the winter holidays looming, it seems like a great opportunity to bring attention back to the boxing legend’s infamous “Chrithmith” holiday sweater. In 2016 Tyson shared a photo of himself wearing a sweater with himself in a Santa hat on it – a “Chrithmith” sweater, if you will.

“We wish you a Merry Chrithmith! Spread some holiday cheer and get your very own sweater here before they’re gone,” Tyson wrote on X, formerly Twitter, at the time before he linked out to where fans could buy a version of the sweater for themselves.

Since then the sweater has exploded in popularity, and now there are several versions of Tyson’s “Chrithmith” sweater available on Amazon.

The match between Tyson and Paul is getting a lot of attention from people within and outside of the boxing world, and for good reason. While Paul has not fought against top-ranked boxers, Tyson hasn’t boxed in nearly 20 years — and a lot of people aren’t sure how this match will end up.

Tyson made his intention to win known when he and Paul had their final stare-down Thursday, Nov. 14. As reported by ESPN, Tyson — who weighed in at 233 pounds — slapped his opponent across the face after Paul appeared to step on his toe on purpose. Paul responded by laughing and openly mocking Tyson to the crowd as the pair were pulled apart by security. Paul told the audience, “It’s personal now. He must die!”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy