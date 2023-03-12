Meryl Streep takes the spotlight in new ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3 footage

Just when it seems impossible for Only Murders in the Building to get any better, they pull a stunt like this. Meryl Streep has joined the cast for season three and turned everything upside down.

Fans have been watching Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez do their thing each season since August 2021 and their chemistry was undeniable as they learned by accident they had something in common. They make a great investigative team when they’re not being suspected of murder themselves. So many murders have happened in this building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan that it’s a wonder anyone still wants to live there.

The team of Martin as Charles, Short as Oliver, and Gomez as Mabel aren’t the only stars on the show; Cara Delevingne guest stars as an artist who starts to date Mabel, and Tina Fey appears as a host of a true crime podcast, Nathan Lane is an old friend of Oliver’s, Amy Ryan was Charles’ girlfriend, Michael Rapaport plays Detective Kreps, and Paul Rudd is a theater actor who was a guest on season two. It’s not like the show doesn’t have its range of stars coming and going, keeping the show alive. However, when Hulu dropped the trailer for the next season, Meryl Streep stole the show —- as she always does, effortlessly.

Watch the official trailer

In the clip, it appears Paul Rudd will also have a bigger part in the show when he’s not busy changing sizes as Ant-Man. So, the self-appointed investigation team will have their hands full trying to keep up with those two enormous stars.

Some of Meryl Streep’s greatest hits include The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer, The French Lieutenant’s Woman, and Sophie’s Choice. For Only Murders in the Building, it’s unclear what role she’ll be playing. She can play both the villain and the hero perfectly. It will be a great surprise to see in which direction they take her character.

Selena had already dropped a hint on her Instagram back in January that Meryl Streep was going to be on the show. Hulu just made it official.

The series is written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers along with Short, Gomez, Jess Rosenthal, and Dan Fogelman. Just as the second season was coming to an end in August, Hulu ordered the third season in July. So, fans will only have to wait a little longer to watch it.