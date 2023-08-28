Mica Burton offers update on her broken leg

About a month ago, Picard actress Mica Burton broke her leg after she was “run down by an out of control horse” on her 29th birthday. As anyone who’s broken a limb knows, the recovery time seems like it lasts forever. Burton recently provided an update on her condition, and things are looking up.

Burton took to X/Twitter to update everyone on her progress. She revealed that Monday was the first day she was “cleared to put any weight on it.”

Unfortunately, she’s not at the finish line just yet. She still has “weeks of cautious walking with crutches” as well as a big ol’ boot. Oh, and six more weeks of rehab until she can get back on the horse. Literally, she can’t wait to get back to horse riding.

She shared the news with a celebratory gif from everyone’s favorite pop star of the moment: Taylor Swift.

Today is the first day since breaking my leg over a month ago I am cleared to put any weight on it! I still have weeks of cautious walking with crutches and a medical boot and six weeks of rehab until I can ride my horse… BUT STILL! PLEASE CLAP! pic.twitter.com/HcQHpJZux2 — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) August 28, 2023

So how did she hurt it? She provided an in-depth description of the accident after it happened.

She was “visiting a show ground” to watch one of her friends compete when a “horse backing up at crazy speed” with a “rider who couldn’t control it” hit her from behind.

She felt the full weight of the animal’s hoof and weight on her ankle. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital and said the whole thing was “some of the most stressful and soul breaking moments of her life.”

Even worse, she said horse riding and ballet were her ways of dealing with stress. Must be nice, by the way – to be able to just go ride a horse when you’re stressed.

Regardless, she’s finally getting better and that’s great. That’s a tough way to celebrate a birthday, but as she says: “let’s hope 30 has less broken bones.”