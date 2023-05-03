Home / other

Michael Douglas to win highest honor at Cannes Film Festival in celebration of his illustrious career

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Michael Douglas attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After reprising his role as Hank Pym in the recently released MCU installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Michael Douglas has once again reinstated his role as one of the industry’s most celebrated and talented actors. Not to mention, his decades-long presence, innumerable awards, and continuing success have earned him the accolade of an icon.

Therefore, as a tribute to an actor of such a caliber, this year’s Cannes Film Festival will be presenting him with the Honorary Palme d’Or, the most prestigious award for his contribution to cinema.

The piece of news has certainly brought back memories of the actor’s popular performances in films like The War of the Roses, The China Syndrome, The American President, and countless others. At the same time, fans are recalling some of his most controversial and underrated additions to his filmography such as Basic Instinct, Fatal Attraction, and The Game, to name a few which had a remarkable impact on his career.

As is tradition, any fresh update about a celebrity’s life is either met with criticism or applause, and Douglas doesn’t seem to be an exception to the rule. Following the announcement, Twitter users have resorted to their respective opinions, and while a few of them have displayed enthusiasm, others have not been particularly welcoming.

There’s a notable lack of enthusiasm.

And biting sarcasm.

Of course, the discussion brought in the subject of the alleged sexual harassment.

Seems like his association with a flop MCU project is not a blessing after all.

There’s no dearth of admirers.

Whether you agree or not, Douglas will be regarded as one of Hollywood’s most valuable actors, and the upcoming award no doubt will solidify his position.