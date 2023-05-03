Michael Douglas to win highest honor at Cannes Film Festival in celebration of his illustrious career

After reprising his role as Hank Pym in the recently released MCU installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Michael Douglas has once again reinstated his role as one of the industry’s most celebrated and talented actors. Not to mention, his decades-long presence, innumerable awards, and continuing success have earned him the accolade of an icon.

Therefore, as a tribute to an actor of such a caliber, this year’s Cannes Film Festival will be presenting him with the Honorary Palme d’Or, the most prestigious award for his contribution to cinema.

The piece of news has certainly brought back memories of the actor’s popular performances in films like The War of the Roses, The China Syndrome, The American President, and countless others. At the same time, fans are recalling some of his most controversial and underrated additions to his filmography such as Basic Instinct, Fatal Attraction, and The Game, to name a few which had a remarkable impact on his career.

As is tradition, any fresh update about a celebrity’s life is either met with criticism or applause, and Douglas doesn’t seem to be an exception to the rule. Following the announcement, Twitter users have resorted to their respective opinions, and while a few of them have displayed enthusiasm, others have not been particularly welcoming.

Cool — Samantha J. Foster Composer (@sjfostersound) May 3, 2023

There’s a notable lack of enthusiasm.

Thanks for the heart attack — dank tank (@BluesDank) May 3, 2023

And biting sarcasm.

But wasn’t he accused of sexual misconduct back like 20 years ago? — Zach Johnston (@zachjohnston26) May 3, 2023

Of course, the discussion brought in the subject of the alleged sexual harassment.

They saw ant man and felt so bad they had to remind the public he a goat — Jobw (@Jobwreturns1) May 3, 2023

Seems like his association with a flop MCU project is not a blessing after all.

Gay actor Michael Douglas — Lake (@thelakeofitall) May 3, 2023

Nice, he’s the best — BenedictStark (@Bennie3boy) May 3, 2023

There’s no dearth of admirers.

Whether you agree or not, Douglas will be regarded as one of Hollywood’s most valuable actors, and the upcoming award no doubt will solidify his position.