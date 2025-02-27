Michelle Trachtenberg’s best roles, ranked from iconic to Georgina Sparks

Michelle Trachtenberg had a Hollywood careers that spanned decades, from child star, to teen icon, to scene-stealing TV villain. She has jumped between comedies, dramas, and even a horror flick or two. While she snagged plenty of movie roles, some of her best work happened on TV. To honor and remember her legacy, let’s celebrate some of her best roles to see how they stack up. And yes, the standard of greatness is on the list, because nobody kept us on our toes quite like the chaotic Georgina Sparks.

Recommended Videos

7. The Adventures of Pete & Pete (1994–1996)

Before she was Harriet, Dawn, or Georgina, Michelle Trachtenberg played Nona F. Mecklenberg on The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Trachtenberg was the best friend of Little Pete, and their friendship was a highlight of the show. She was quirky, fun, and had a cast on her arm for basically an entire season.

6. 17 Again (2009)

This Zac Efron-Matthew Perry body-swap comedy was a massive hit, and while Trachtenberg wasn’t the star, she played a key role as Maggie O’Donnell, the teenage daughter of a dad who magically reverts to his 17-year-old self. Her storyline of dealing with her parents’ separation, her high school boyfriend, and the weirdest possible crush situation gave the movie some unexpected emotional weight.

5. Ice Princess (2005)

If you were a Disney Channel kid in the mid-2000s, Ice Princess was the Michelle Trachtenberg movie. Casey Carlyle, a physics nerd with a passion for figure skating, is a classic coming-of-age story, complete with supportive but strict moms, and high school drama. Trachtenberg is perfect as the determined, awkward, and lovable underdog.

4. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (2000-2003)

Few character introductions in TV history were as wild as Dawn Summers’. Trachtenberg played Dawn, Buffy’s little sister, who went from normal teenager to mystical entity to full-on hero. She held her own alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and the rest of the Buffy cast, proving she could handle drama, action, and emotional depth all at once. She was the perfect mix of teenage angst, vulnerability, and frustration. While some fans found Dawn annoying, what teenage girl wouldn’t be dramatic in her situation? Love her or hate her, Dawn Summers was unforgettable.

3. Mysterious Skin (2004)

This is hands down the most intense and unsettling movie Trachtenberg was ever part of. Trachtenberg plays Wendy, the best friend of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character, Neil. Directed by Gregg Araki, Mysterious Skin follows two young men dealing with the traumatic effects of childhood abuse in very different ways. While her role isn’t huge, she brings warmth and stability to a film that is otherwise deeply disturbing.

2. Harriet the Spy (1996)

Harriet the Spy is the movie that introduced Michelle Trachtenberg to the world, and it remains one of her most beloved roles. As Harriet M. Welsch, an 11-year-old aspiring writer who keeps a detailed notebook of everything around her, Trachtenberg owned this role. She was equal parts spunky, relatable, and unforgettable until her classmates found her notes, and everything fell apart. It’s the ultimate ‘90s childhood classic that probably scarred every kid who watched it. Trachtenberg was only nine when she filmed this, but she carried the entire movie like a pro.

1. Gossip Girl (2008-2012)

Let’s be honest with ourselves, Gossip Girl had a lot of schemers, but no one did it better than Georgina Sparks. From the moment Georgina showed up, she caused absolute mayhem. She was manipulative, unpredictable, and always had a new trick up her sleeve. Whether she was blackmailing Serena, pretending to be a devout Christian, or casually ruining lives just for fun, Georgina never failed to entertain. Even in the polarizing Gossip Girl revival, Georgina was back in top form, because nothing happens in the Upper East Side without her stirring the pot. Without a doubt, this is the role that cemented Michelle Trachtenberg as a TV icon.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy