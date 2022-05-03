Michelle Yeoh Is Giving Everything At The 2022 Met Gala

Even in other dimensions, she still looks stunning.

Time-travelling, multiversal-traversal, espionage thrillers, and serving killer looks at the 2022 Met Gala. That’s the Michelle Yeoh way, it would seem.

Fresh off the back of the release of the biggest multiverse movie of the year, Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Yeoh has decided being astonishing in movies isn’t enough. Now it’s time for her to absolutely slay on the red carpet, proving that class is permanent.

The emerald-green dress stands out as one of the most striking looks at the 2022 Met Gala, and it’s the type of thing you love to see. The gown’s designed screamed elegance and class, and at age 59, Yeoh looks stunning,

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Yeoh is one of Malaysia’s finest exports, with the actress one of the first Bond girls of colour in Tomorrow Never Dies, starring alongside Pierce Brosnan.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the most successful movies of the year, and has a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. A24 put down the gauntlet on Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, frankly who’s to say Everything Everywhere All at Once doesn’t get a nod in a future Marvel flick?

In recent years her career has been punctuated by her role as Captain Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Discovery.

Yeoh is also set to star in the many, many Avatar sequels due out over the next millennium, starting with Avatar: The Way of the Water. Not content with just starring in James Cameron productions, she’s also to star in the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin spin-off series as Scían.