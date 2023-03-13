Michelle Yeoh looks positively angelic on the 2023 Oscars’ champagne carpet

Michelle Yeoh arrived to tonight’s legendary red—er, champagne, as the case may be—carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Her white Dior dress is absolutely amazing with a feather-like design that makes her look like an angel.

She attends the Academy Awards tonight as a nominee for Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has been projected to clean up at this year’s event. In fact, she has already taken home a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the captivating Sci-fi/Adventure that IMDb describes like this: “A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led.”

At the SAG awards, she gave an impassioned speech: “This is not just for me; this is for every little girl that looks like me. Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard, and tonight you’ve shown us that it is possible, and I’m grateful. And my mom will be eternally grateful to you!”

The movie was released on March 25, 2022 and has since grossed nearly $107 million from a $25 million budget. So, it’s definitely possible that Michelle Yeoh will walk away with her Oscar tonight, despite being up against Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, Michelle Williams for The Fablemans, Cate Blanchett for Tar, and Ana de Armas for Blonde. With such stiff competition, it certainly won’t been an easy decision to make.