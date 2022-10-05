Miguel’s three-year marriage comes to an end after wife files for divorce

It seems paradise has come to an end for American singer Miguel, as his wife, Nazanin Mandi, has filed for divorce, putting an end to their three years of marriage.

TMZ obtained documents for the singer’s divorce and discovered that Mandi ended the marriage due to irreconcilable differences. It was also discovered that a prenup was signed before the marriage. Neither Miguel nor his representatives have released a statement yet.

Miguel and Mandi have been together for 17 years, and the high school sweethearts announced their engagement in 2016. The couple got married in November 2018 but announced that they were separating on September 2021. On Feb 16, 2022, he announced on Instagram that they were back together with the caption “Love Heals. Proud of Us.”

Miguel started his music career in 2000 and was recognized for his song ‘Sure Thing.’ The singer performed with other known artists such as Mariah Carey and was a supporting act for Usher. Asides from his music, Miguel has appeared in a few films and TV series such as Detroit and Fearless. In 2016, the artist covered Beyoncé’s ‘Crazy In Love’ for Fifty Shades Darker.

Meanwhile, Mandi is known for her modeling career and has worked with Vogue, CoverGirl, and PrettyLittleThing, just to name a few. She also competed in American Idol but was kicked out for not meeting the minimum age requirement for the show. Mandi has also appeared on screen, in shows such as Disney’s That’s So Raven, and made her film debut in 2020 in The Last Conception.

So far, there hasn’t been a set date for the official separation as the paperwork only says “TBD”.