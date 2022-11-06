Mimi Parker, founder and vocalist of acclaimed indie-rock band Low, dies at 55

The world of indie-rock has taken a big hit today as Mimi Parker, the co-founder and one of the vocalists in the band Low, has passed away at the age of 55.

She had been battling cancer since her diagnosis in December 2020. Her husband and Low frontman Alan Sparhawk confirmed her tragic passing on Twitter.

Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but



She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing. — LOW (@lowtheband) November 6, 2022

She will always be remembered as the vocalist who helped define an entirely new genre known as slowcore. When she and her husband founded Low, they had no idea what impact they were going to have on the indie industry. The band was formed in Minnesota almost 30 years ago but quickly rose to fame with their debut album, I Can Live in Hope in 1994. Mimi Parker was Low’s drummer, the band’s songwriter as well as a vocalist who liked to entertain audiences with slow music that was performed quietly. That’s exactly the opposite of rock, but fans loved the twist as it was what made them so special.

Recently, Low has had to cancel shows as they were touring Europe because of Mimi’s ongoing cancer treatment. This news of her passing has hit Low fans hard as many hoped for the legendary drummer to make a recovery.

A message from Alan… Posted by Low on Friday, October 7, 2022

Fans of Parker are understandably heartbroken as they wouldn’t get to see her on tour one last time, but the magical songs she has created with the band will ensure that she lives on in the hearts of everyone who loved her skills. She leaves behind her husband Alan, their son Hollis Parker, and a world full of fans. She will be greatly missed. RIP!