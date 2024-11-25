Moana voice actor’s stunning dress transforms her into a real-life Disney Princess for ‘Moana 2’ London premiere

Disney has a long history with its princesses, dating back to 1937 when Walt Disney first introduced the first-ever Disney princess movie, Snow White. Over time, even the House of Mouse moved with the times, and in 2016 they introduced the first Polynesian princess: Moana. Flash forward to eight years later, Moana 2 is here, and the voice actress is as regal as her character.

Auli’i Cravalho voiced the titular character in the 2016 animated film and reprised her role in the upcoming sequel. The actress was a teenager when she was cast as the Polynesian Disney princess and grew up with the character. Cravalho just celebrated her 24th birthday at the world premiere of Moana 2 in Hawaii. “Returning for Moana 2 truly feels like coming home,” the voice actress told Vogue. “I was cast as Moana at 14 years old, and [now] I celebrated my 24th birthday at midnight. Knowing that Moana had also grown up since we last saw her — three years have passed in Motunui between our films — was incredibly exciting to me, as Moana is the first Disney princess to age.”

Now, the Native Hawaiian has embarked on the press tour honoring the character, and we know how far she’ll go to steal our hearts and represent Moana, as she wore a nature-themed dress for the latest premiere of the highly-anticipated sequel.

Auli’i Cravalho has subtly been method dressing to promote Moana 2

Auli’i Cravalho and her co-star Dwayne Johnson rocked the red carpet in London, U.K. to promote Moana 2, and the voice actress looked ethereal in an Oscar de la Renta gown. The light blue tulle of the floor-length dress featured flower embroidery on the upper side of the gown, and, unlike the dress presented by the brand on the original model, the gown fell in waves to the floor.

The gown fully honored Cravalho’s character and her connection to the sea and nature, and the choice has been widely praised online, although some had an issue with the length.

“Honestly I love it. Long length and all. It feels like a fairy princess dream,” wrote a fan. Another agreed, “This is stunning on her, I’ll forgive the length.”

On her official Instagram account, fans were also thrilled with her outfit. “Can we have a little commotion for the DRESS???” asked a fan. More comments asked for “a minute for the dress,” and felt like she truly was a real-life princess thanks to the stunning gown. The voice actor kept her black hair short with curls and paired it with white high-heeled Louboutin sandals.

This isn’t the first time Cravalho honored her character during the press tour, even though the promo has just started. For the world premiere in Hawaii, Auli’i Cravalho honored her roots through fashion. “Showcasing Hawaiian and Pacific Island designers was a must for this press tour,” Cravalho told Vogue. “I wanted to celebrate Pacific artistry every step of the way — from my nail artist, Ashley Dieron-Baginski, to the jewelry by Lahaʻole designs.”

For the first event, Cravalho donned a creamy crop top with a draped shell coverup and blackwaisted pants from Afa Ah Loo for a modern take on a traditional outfit. With several red-carpet premieres left to go, Auli’i Cravalho’s style has us wondering: What could be better than this?

