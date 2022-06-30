Movie fans debate actors who just need that one film to reach their full potential

Every actor needs that one TV show or movie to become a superstar, and fans are listing those that are still waiting for their reputation-boosting projects.

Redditor CompetitiveRole8271 kicked off the discussion with the post, “An Actor Who Needs One Good Movie”. In it, they wrote, “Is there a film actor who you think hasn’t shown their full potential yet? I’m wondering if there are any actors who, despite working a lot, [haven’t] yet featured or starred in a movie that brings out the very best in them.”

Leave it to residents of r/movies to come up with dozens of good examples, many of which we hadn’t thought about. One of those is English actor Dan Stevens, who callmemacready thinks that “if he had done more bigger roles he would be the next Bond.”

“I would actually love him as a bond,” replied afanoftoomanythings. Other Redditors listed his notable movie and TV credits, which, though acclaimed, haven’t been big enough to make him a household name.

Another choice is Patrick Wilson, who’s acted in all manner of movies but still hasn’t escaped that second tier of celebrity.

Along with Wilson, Owls_in_pants mentioned two talented comedic actors, Judy Greer and Kathryn Hahn, who have yet to lead their own successful films.

Other actors waiting for That Movie (according to Redditors) include Idris Elba, Jamie Dornan, Ben Foster, Garrett Hedlund, Michelle Monaghan, and Lakeith Stanfield.

While Simu Liu already had his superstar-making role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Redditor super_sayanything thinks his “best is ahead of him”.

Perhaps it’ll be Barbie, which is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.