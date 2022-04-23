‘Ms. Marvel’ star feels weird seeing herself as part of the MCU

"Watching yourself is like the most cursed thing ever," says Vellani, who will make her Marvel and Hollywood debut in 'Ms. Marvel.'

Marvel Cinematic Universe debutant Iman Vellani, who is set to star as the titular heroine in the upcoming Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel, has opened up about how strange it feels to see herself on-screen.

“It’s weird. It’s really weird.” –Iman Vellani on seeing herself on screen in MS. MARVEL #TIFFNextWave pic.twitter.com/Gw0sc2Csr3 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) April 23, 2022

Vellani said the following in a video posted to Twitter by the Toronto International Film Festival.

It’s weird. It’s really weird. Watching yourself is like the most cursed thing ever. Like, you know what you look like, but you don’t. Like, you don’t know what you look like when you eat, when you’re happy, when you’re sad, or when you run—running is the worst, in my opinion.

Few can blame the young actress, as this will not only be her Marvel debut, but also her Hollywood debut; it’s no wonder she wouldn’t be used to seeing herself on the big screen.

Yeah, it’s terrifying, but in a fun way

Despite this, it’s hard to argue against how well Vellani will fit such a role; she will star as Kamala Khan, a young girl and Avengers superfan who gains her own superpowers and, naturally, sets off to become a superhero in her own right. Vellani herself has been described as a devoted fan of Marvel, evidenced by a short film she created, directed, and uploaded to Vimeo last year titled “I don’t wanna b alone :(.”

Video via Iman Vellani

The video shows off some of the actress’s Marvel decor, including a laptop sticker and an Avengers comic, before transitioning into a wholesome stop-motion scene featuring action figures of Kamala Khan and Iron Man.

Vellani’s in the big leagues now, working alongside some of the heroes she’s looked up to throughout her life. And while it may take a while for her to adjust to being on the big screen, the young star is set to be a hero to look up to in her own right.

Ms. Marvel will release to Disney Plus on June 8.