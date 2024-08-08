Image Credit: Disney
Alex Wagner speaks onstage during 69th Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony at Edison Ballroom on February 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Celebrities
TV

MSNBC host Alex Wagner’s ethnicity, confirmed

Her diverse history gives her a "new perspective" on America.
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 09:42 am

Born on Nov. 27, 1977, in the United States of America’s capital city, Washington, D.C., Alex Wagner is a 46-year-old television host and author.

Wagner is best known as the host of MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight but has also hosted Now with Alex Wagner on the same channel, CBS This Morning Saturday on CBS, The Circus on Showtime, and the reboot of The Mole on Netflix.

As a writer, she penned the 2018 book FutureFace: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging about her ancestry, was editor-in-chief of The Fader magazine, was the White House correspondent for Politics Daily magazine, was a contributor at The Huffington Post, and is a contributing editor at The Atlantic.

Wagner’s aforementioned ancestry is intriguing and gives her a mixed ethnic background. But precisely what ethnicity is she?

What ethnicity is Alex Wagner?

Image via MSNBC

Alex Wagner’s mother is Tin Swe Thant, an immigrant from Yangon, in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar (a country in Southeast Asia also known as Burma). Her father is Carl Wagner, who’s from Lansing, Iowa, but is of Luxembourgish and Irish descent, giving her European ancestry.

That means Wagner is half-white and half-Burmese, and, as per The Washington Post, she said her diverse family history makes her “more forgiving” and gives her a new perspective on America today.

Adding to the diversity in Wagner’s life is her husband, the former White House chef and Senior Policy Advisor for Nutrition to Barack Obama, Sam Kass. Kass is Jewish, and he and Wagner have two sons together, Cy and Rafael. The young brothers can certainly say their ancestry is richly diverse.

