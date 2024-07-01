‘My mom kind of fancied you’: Prince William revealed who Princess Diana’s celebrity crush was, and we’re not surprised

Princess Diana had a crush on a very famous actor, and Prince William wasn’t shy about sharing that secret when he informed the actor a few years back.

Princess Diana is easily the most-liked member of the British Royal Family. With an effortless charm, King Charles’ former wife and the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, Diana was dubbed “the people’s princess.” Since her tragic death in 1997, the British Royal Family, and mostly Prince William and Prince Harry, continued her legacy with thoughtful stories.

One of the most recent stories about the late Princess Diana is related to her celebrity crush, and it was revealed by none other than her crush himself.

Kevin Costner said Prince William informed him of Princess Diana’s crush on him

Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner had a series of major hits in the 1990s. He won the Oscar for Dances with Wolves, which he starred in and directed, and appeared in fan favorites like Robin Hood, JFK, and A Perfect World. Of course, one couldn’t forget about 1992’s The Bodyguard, where he romanced the late Whitney Houston. Not even Princess Diana couldn’t resist his charms!

Costner himself revealed the story while speaking to People in June, recalling the time when Prince William requested to meet him.

“I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, ‘What?’… and then I went, ‘Okay.’ We met in this room, and it was just us. He walked up, and we shook hands… The first line out of his mouth was, ‘You know, my mom kind of fancied you.’ “

Costner had met Princess Diana years ago and had been in contact with her for a possible collaboration on a sequel to The Bodyguard. “There was a moment that that was really flying down the tracks, very quietly, because it’s how I operate.” The actor revealed he met Princess Diana thanks to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. “It was so sweet. Sarah was the one that set this up. Sarah was very cool… when she could have been going, ‘Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?’ She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk.”

The conversation with Princess Diana reportedly happened around 1996, and Costner approached her for a role similar to the one Whitney Houston played in the first film. Costner explained on The Howard Stern Show that Princess Diana was interested and even wanted a kissing scene with the actor.

The actor previously revealed that he allegedly received the first draft for the sequel in August 1997, the day before Princess Diana’s car crash in Paris, France. Costner continued that Buckingham Palace denied any connection to the film. “When Diana passed, about a year later it had leaked out that I was prepping Bodyguard 2 with her. And what happened was, the Royal Family kind of turned on me a little bit,” he said. “It got actually kind of ugly. And I let it go for a while. It just got uglier and uglier.”

The Bodyguard sequel never happened, but one can understand why Princess Diana had a crush on Costner back then.

