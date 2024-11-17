Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend Cordae’s net worth, confirmed

Interest in Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend Cordae is at an all-time high amid the release of his new album The Crossroads. Alongside his girlfriend’s palpable support for his latest record, the anticipation and excitement of fans due to the success of his first two studio albums add to the hype and media chatter over his next big career move. But who is Cordae really and what is his net worth?

Who is Cordae?

Did you know? YBN Cordae was born Cordae Dunston in 1997 and grew up in Suitland, Maryland. He started rapping as a teenager and soon began releasing music under the moniker Entendre, taking cues from influential rap legends like Nas and Talib Kweli.

Cordae Amari Brooks (né Dunston), mononymously called Cordae in the music industry, is a rapper and singer-songwriter under Warner Music Group’s label Atlantic Records. Though it hasn’t been that long since the artist debuted in the music scene in 2018 at age 22, Cordae is already making waves with his signature hip-hop trap music, which pays homage to his genre’s forefathers.

What many don’t know about the Maryland native is that he started writing raps at a very young age. At 15, he released a mixtape titled Anxiety under his original rap moniker Entendre. After graduating high school in 2016, he released a second mixtape called I’m So Anxious, which he followed up with I’m So Anonymous in 2017.

Despite already being passionate about music, Cordae opted to go to college to further his education. But while attending Maryland’s Towson University, he had to wait tables at TGI Fridays and this made him feel “miserable as f**k.” Fortunately, things took a turn for the better when he met YBN Nahmir in 2017, according to Billboard.

In 2018, Cordae officially made his debut in Nahmir’s hip-hop collective YBN where he was given the stage name YBN Cordae. He quickly became famous for his revival of J. Cole’s “1985” and his remix of Eminem’s 1999 mega-hit “My Name Is.” This led him to be named as one of the 2019 XXL Freshman Class of promising young artists, alongside Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, among others.

Cordae’s net worth

In spite of being a newbie in the hip-hop scene, Cordae has already amassed a significant amount of wealth through his music. His studio albums and hit songs, including “RNP,” “Doomsday,” “Have Mercy,” and “Kung Fu,” helped the rap star achieve a net worth of at least $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It is worth noting that Cordae’s debut album peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200, while his former group’s YBN: The Mixtape peaked at number 21 on the same chart. Additionally, several of his tracks, including “Two Tens,” “Today,” “Gifted” and “Mama / Show Love,” made it to Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 charts. Interestingly, Cordae’s net worth is just a small fraction of his girlfriend Naomi Osaka’s total value. CNW claims the professional tennis player is worth $45 million, mostly thanks to her career winnings and endorsements. On the other hand, Forbes reports her value to be a decent $14.6 million.

Despite the massive difference in their wealth, Cordae and Naomi never let money get in the way of their romance. Since meeting each other for the first time at a Los Angeles Clippers game in 2019, the two have been inseparable and so loved up. Cordae has openly shown support for the Japanese athlete in her tournaments, and she has done the same for him during his music releases. Just recently, she featured his latest album in her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Absolutely.”

