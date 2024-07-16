Natalie Portman addresses viral Rihanna moment and how it helped her through her divorce

Natalie Portman has just opened up about her recent divorce from her husband, Benjamin Millepied, and revealed how Rihanna helped her through it.

This year, Natalie Portman finalized her divorce from her husband. The two had been together for 11 years when several affair rumors started in May 2023. The couple shares two children, Aleph and Amalia. On her 43rd birthday, Natalie shared a sweet post celebrating the friends who helped her through the difficult time, but now she told an untold story, praising Rihanna for helping her through those tough moments.

Rihanna’s encouraging words helped Natalie Portman through her divorce

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman addressed her viral encounter with Rihanna in January during Paris Fashion Week. The two met outside the Dior couture runway show, and fangirled over each other. The video showed Rihanna saying that she’s a fan, to Portman’s disbelief. “You are one of the hottest b—-es in Hollywood forever. You do the most innocent look, and I’m like, ‘Ugh!’” Rihanna added that she doesn’t get excited about meeting anybody, and Portman also had a lot of compliments for Rihanna’s music.

Portman opened up about the “amazing experience” of meeting Rihanna early this year, and that it happened at the right moment.

“It was an amazing experience for me. I think every woman going through divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b—h. It was exactly what I needed.”

After showing the clip of their meeting, Portman got teary-eyed and emotional, revealing that, “It was a formative moment in my life.”

Rihanna was just a girl’s girl, and showed her appreciation for Portman, without knowing that she was going through a difficult time. However, her words had a huge impact on the Academy Award-winning actress, proving that being nice to someone might help them without even realizing.

