Natalie Portman praises Chris Hemsworth for remaining undiminished by fame

You’d think having a big hammer like that would go to a guy’s head. But it seems as though Chris Hemsworth, who has portrayed Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for eleven years now, hasn’t let being The Avengers’ resident god of thunder inflate his ego. At least according to his original leading lady turned fellow-Thor Natalie Portman.

Hemsworth has come a long way from his debut in 2011’s Thor. Prior to joining the MCU in the character’s first feature film outing, Hemsworth was probably best known for his brief appearance in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek relaunch as the doomed George Kirk, father of future Enterprise captain James T. Kirk. Hemsworth’s fortunes have risen with the franchise. His appearance in next month’s Thor: Love and Thunder mark the character’s unprecedented fourth solo film, and the actor’s opportunities outside the MCU have expanded exponentially as well.

Thor: Love and Thunder character posters 1 of 8

Click to skip













Click to zoom

But the expansive fame and success haven’t affected the actor’s ego as far as co-star Portman is concerned. And no one would know better. Portman, arguably one of the biggest stars in the firmament when she starred alongside Hemsworth in his MCU debut, says the actor has handled his popularity without sacrificing any of the qualities that made him so incredible in the first film. Speaking to Screenrant, Portman stated:

“[Chris] came with so much talent and confidence and presence, even before he was as known as he is today. He was so incredible immediately. And then just to see 10 years later that he’s had so much success and so much popularity, and he’s still such a genuinely kind, amazing, hardworking, and obviously incredibly talented person? It’s really a beautiful, beautiful thing to experience.”

Sometimes nice guys finish first. Even nice guys that look exactly like a Norse god.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8.