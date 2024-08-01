Nate Dogg’s cause of death confirmed

Rapper and singer Nathaniel Dwayne Hale, known by his stage name Nate Dogg, was born on Aug. 19, 1989, in Long Beach, California. Tragically, he passed away on March 15, 2011, at the age of 41.

He was best known for providing guest vocals on countless rap hits in the 1990s and 2000s, earning himself the rap nickname “King of Hooks.” Some of the better-known singles he featured on include Warren G’s iconic 1994 track “Regulate,” Snoop Dogg’s memorable 1998 single “Bitch Please,” Dr. Dre’s monumental 2000 record “The Next Episode,” and Eminem’s catchy 2006 number “Shake That.”

Nate Dogg also released three solo studio albums, a collaborative album, a compilation album, and five singles on which he was the lead artist — the most notable of which was arguably 1998’s “Nobody Does It Better” (featuring Warren G).

Although he had experienced his fair share of legal issues, Nate Dogg was a highly respected artist with millions of record sales to his name. But what happened to bring his life to such a premature end?

How did Nate Dogg die?

Nate Dogg’s serious health issues date back to Dec. 2007, when he had a stroke aged just 37. His left side lost some of its strength, but his speech wasn’t affected. After spending time in Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and a rehabilitation facility, he recovered.

Another stroke followed in Sep. 2008, which left him partially paralyzed and caused partial memory loss. In March 2011, he suffered several more, which ultimately killed him. His official cause of death was described as “congested heart failure and complications from multiple strokes” (as per Alternity Healthcare).

His close friend and manager, Rod McGrew, told TMZ that, although Nate Dogg had suffered strokes previously, his death was entirely unexpected. May the legendary rapper rest in peace.

