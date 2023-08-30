‘Nature is healing’: Meg Ryan fans react to the rom-com queen’s return to the big screen

Now that's something to look forward to.

Fans of rom-coms, rejoice! The queen of romantic comedy, Meg Ryan, is going to appear on the big screen after nearly a decade-long career hiatus. This is undeniably delightful news for the fans who have populated their social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), with a variety of responses. Here are some of the verdicts regarding her upcoming movie What Happens Later,

Meg Ryan is coming to save Hollywood with her new romcom pic.twitter.com/axypVutayL — asta (@lollasta) August 30, 2023

What I love most about this trailer for *director* and *star* Meg Ryan’s #WhatHappensLater isn’t just that Meg is back on screen, but also that it uses The Lightning Seed’s “Pure,” which is an under-heralded pop song. pic.twitter.com/oCoi75GZw0 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) August 30, 2023

Did not fully grasp the enormity of the void left by not having Meg Ryan in new rom coms until we got this glimpse of Meg Ryan in a new rom com. Snowed in! At an airport! With an old flame! https://t.co/rpa1fGXZCc — Ashley Spencer (@AshleySpencer) August 30, 2023

I’m ready for the Meg Ryan Renaissance https://t.co/xXt2x4262G — Jackson Boren (@JacksonBoren) August 30, 2023

I am unhinged with excitement about this. A classic romcom with characters who aren’t still in their 20s? Meg Ryan and David Duchovny? Second chance lovers? Snowed in at the airport? Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. All the yes! https://t.co/GKHo7e2G9X — Annie Morgan (@annie_m_morgan) August 30, 2023

Fans are clearly ecstatic about the news and have taken to Twitter to share their excitement.

“It is so nice when you can sit with someone and not have to talk.” Harry



When Harry Met Sally

Meg Ryan Billy Crystal pic.twitter.com/hNFfJx0G4I — Rebecca (@myfabulousfind1) August 30, 2023

My favorite is the romantic comedy with Meg Ryan.

No, not that.



No, not that one either.



This one. pic.twitter.com/eA03wF3fGg — Clarque Shadows (@ClarqueAllen) August 24, 2023

A few users are revisiting some of the classics.

Meg Ryan starting in a romantic movie. Nature is healing pic.twitter.com/rgBXffNqSy — Emily Glaeser (@EmGlaze) August 30, 2023

In this much-anticipated forthcoming movie, which dropped its trailer a few hours back and was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Meg Ryan starting in a romantic movie. Nature is healing,” Ryan will star opposite David Duchovny. The plot revolves around two ex-lovers, Willa (played by Ryan) and Bill (David Duchovny), who get stranded inside the airport after a snowstorm delays their flight.

The duo reconnects after 25 years, reflecting on their past life and comparing their present condition with the dreams they shared when they were dating. A reflection on their past romantic life also makes them ponder over the possibility of getting back together.

Ryan, who helmed and co-wrote the script, elaborated on the plot, saying that the film — albeit having a plot and thematic similarities with a quintessential rom-com movie — sees an evolution of the genre as it revolves around middle-aged people who engage in meaningful conversations and delve into their life choices in the past. Speaking to EW on this, as well as her character, she said:

“Sometimes there’s a question of: Will they be together? Will they not be together? For that reason, [What Happens Later] sort of evolves the rom-com genre just a little bit. It’s also about old people, and it’s still romantic and sexy. My character, Willa, is a magical thinker, and David’s character, Bill, is a catastrophic thinker. These rom-coms really work when the two characters are somehow opposites and yet a rhythm of intellect and humor and dialogue and banter that sort of indicates their compatibility.”

The excitement and curiosity regarding what the movie has in store for viewers are rising. But one is free to speculate until it sees a theatrical release on Oct. 13, 2023.