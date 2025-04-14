NCAA Woman of the Year Karenna Groff dies in plane crash alongside family

A devastating plane crash in upstate New York killed six people, including Karenna Groff, who was named NCAA Woman of the Year in 2022, and several of her family members. Just after noon, the crash happened on April 12, 2025, in a muddy field near Copake, New York, not far from the Massachusetts border.

The plane, a twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B, was on its way to Columbia County Airport but went down about 10 to 20 miles before reaching its destination, according to CNN. Among those who died were Groff; her father, Dr. Michael Groff, a brain scientist; her mother, Dr. Joy Saini, a doctor specializing in women’s pelvic health; her brother, Jared Groff, who had recently graduated from Swarthmore College and worked as a paralegal; Jared’s partner, Alexia Couyutas Duarte, another Swarthmore graduate who was planning to go to Harvard Law School; and Groff’s boyfriend, James Santoro, who had just graduated from MIT.

The family was traveling to the Catskills for a Passover celebration and a birthday gathering. Groff, a former standout soccer player at MIT, was known for her incredible success in both sports and academics. In addition to her athletic talent, she helped start openPPE during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating masks for essential workers.

NCAA Woman of the Year Karenna Groff killed in plane crash

Groff’s hard work and dedication earned her the NCAA Woman of the Year award in 2023. Santoro, who studied math and played lacrosse at MIT, had been working as an investment associate at Silver Point Capital after graduation. The couple had recently moved to Manhattan, where Groff had started medical school at NYU.

The pilot, whose name has not yet been shared by the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board), was experienced and properly certified. Just before the crash, he contacted air traffic control, saying he had missed his approach and needed a new plan. Air traffic controllers tried to warn him three times that he was flying too low but got no response. The plane did not send out a distress call before crashing.

Video footage reviewed by investigators shows the plane was still in one piece in its final moments, dropping quickly before hitting the ground. The wreckage was described as “crushed, bent, and buried in the ground.” The exact cause of the crash is still unknown, but the NTSB is looking into it. Investigators have recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. Todd Inman, an NTSB official, said the investigation will focus not only on what happened but also why, to help prevent similar accidents in the future.

The full investigation could take 12 to 24 months, but a preliminary report should be ready within 30 days. The NTSB is checking several possible factors, including the weather, the pilot’s decisions, and the plane’s maintenance records. The Mitsubishi MU-2B had been sold a year before the crash and had an updated cockpit with newer, FAA-approved technology. It’s still unclear whether poor visibility due to weather played a role. The plane was flying under instrument flight rules (IFR), meaning the pilot was relying on instruments rather than visual cues.

The death of such a talented and driven family has deeply affected their community. James Santoro’s father, John Santoro, said the family was full of amazing people who were set to do great things in the world. Their close relationships, dedication to their careers, commitment to helping others, and enthusiasm for life leave behind a powerful legacy. Funeral plans are being made. This tragedy is a reminder of the risks of air travel and why it’s so important to keep working on improving aviation safety.

