Nearly 2 years on, the Jonathan Majors assault legal battle is finally over, though the situation remains murky

Jonathan Majors is no longer being sued by his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari, who accused the actor of assault and defamation in Mar. 2024. She claimed that the former Marvel Cinematic Universe actor had defamed her by continuing to claim that he had never laid hands on a woman in interviews following convictions being handed out for misdemeanor reckless assault and harassment in a court the year prior.

Recommended Videos

On Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 lawyers for both parties filed a notice with the court cited by Variety. This notice says “All claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice.” Neither party shared a reason for the dismissal, however, now that they have been withdrawn they can not be refiled.

Majors’ legal troubles began in March of 2023 when he was arrested in New York for domestic violence. During a car trip in Manhattan on the night of March 25 things turned physical between Majors and Jabbari which resulted in the MCU actor being arrested.

In December of 2023, Majors was charged with two misdemeanor counts and sentenced to attend domestic violence counseling. Following the verdict Majors appeared on Good Morning America and continued to claim he had never laid his hands on women. This is what sparked the lawsuit that has been officially dropped this week.

Majors’ actions cost him a big deal in Hollywood. The star was poised to be a pillar of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe where he had already appeared in several projects portraying Kang the Conqueror. After he was found guilty of the two misdemeanor charges Marvel cut ties with the actor, and instead pivoted to bring back Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom to take Kang’s place as the next big threat to the MCU. Alongside the Marvel aspect of it all, Majors was dropped by his management and PR firms shortly after his arrest.

The actor continues to claim innocence and plans to attempt a return to Hollywood. Right now the only project that he is attached to is Merciless, a thriller by Martin Villeneuve which he was announced for earlier this year. Right now the movie is in its pre-production phase. Magazine Dreams a film featuring the actor that was initially set to be released in 2023 will also arrive in 2025 now that Briarcliff Entertainment has picked it up from Searchlight Pictures.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy