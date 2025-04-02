Neil Young worries he may face a touring ban in the U.S. for his criticism of Trump

Well-known musician Neil Young, who has both Canadian and American citizenship, is worried that his strong criticism of President Donald Trump might get him banned from returning to the U.S. after his European tour.

Young shared these concerns on his website, pointing out that some people have recently been stopped or sent back when trying to enter the U.S. after speaking out against Trump. According to posts on his website found by Billboard, Young has a history of disagreeing with Trump. The Guardian reported that in 2015, he was upset when Trump played his song Rockin’ in the Free World at a campaign event and tried to legally stop it. Then, in 2020, Young wrote a public letter calling Trump “a disgrace to my country.”

Now, with his upcoming tour in Europe — where he expects to keep criticizing Trump — he’s afraid these past actions, along with his comments, could cause problems when he tries to come back to the U.S.

Neil Young is worried that Trump will bar him from the country

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images

Young’s worries come from real-life examples. A French scientist and a British punk band called UK Subs were recently held up or turned away at U.S. borders after criticizing Trump’s government. There have also been reports of student activists being deported.

Reuters reported that some European countries, like Denmark, Finland, and Germany, have updated their travel warnings for the U.S. They’re telling their citizens that even with a visa or an entry waiver, they might still face extra questioning or be denied entry. The U.K. has also reportedly adjusted its travel advice about U.S. entry rules.

On his website, Young also talked about how these situations affect free speech and American democracy. He asked what it means for the country when people can be blocked from entering just for disagreeing with a political leader. He brought up the Pledge of Allegiance, which promises “liberty and justice for all,” and questioned whether that still holds true if people face consequences for speaking their minds.

