Netflix’s ‘How to Become a Cult Leader’ narrator and where you’ve heard him before

The narrator behind this new Netflix pseudo-documentary couldn't be more perfect.

In an ironic turn of events, How to Become a Cult Leader seems to have the streaming world in a trance, and fans of the new Netflix series can’t get enough of this mind-blowing documentary.

First, let’s face facts. Cults have been a subject of public fascination for decades, and now all you folks at home get a chance to see what makes the people in charge of these wildly complex organizations tick. Or — you know — absolutely crazy.

Whether that terrifies, intrigues, or upsets you is entirely down to interpretation, but one thing has become abundantly clear — keeping a cult isn’t as easy as it looks.

Dissecting the rise (and fall) of six infamous cult leaders, How to Become a Cult Leader acts as a parodied guide on how to amass a devoted following all while detailing real-life examples – which should terrify everyone, right? Seriously, why is Netflix giving prospective cult leaders their own psycho survival guide?

Regardless, one of the most standout aspects of this series comes by way of its narrator — a man who needs no introduction, and the perfect voice for this type of project.

Who is the narrator of How to Become a Cult Leader?

You know him, you love him, it’s… Peter Dinklage. That’s right. Games of Thrones icon Peter Dinklage lent his golden pipes to How to Become a Cult Leader, and absolutely kills the thing. Pun intended. Rest in peace, Tywin.

More than that, Dinklage has continued to be one of the most prolific actors working in Hollywood today — starring in films like: Cyrano, Elf, The Hunger Games, I Care a Lot, and Infinity War — to name a few.

Although, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention The Station Agent – Dinklage’s breakout role and a uniquely singular cinematic experience. If you haven’t seen this 2003 film, then you’ve got plans for the evening. No, really – watch The Station Agent and get back to me. I’ll be here.

Yet, it isn’t just the screen that Peter Dinklage has lent his talents to, and that’s precisely why he makes such a good narrator in How to Become a Cult leader. Before his latest gig, Dinklage also took voice acting roles in Rick and Morty, The Croods, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Peter Dinklage has proved time and time again why he deserves our respect. Praise even. Which is why How to Become a Cult Leader sorta makes sense. Don’t get any ideas, Peter.