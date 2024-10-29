‘Never the star, but always shining’: Fans both famous and familiar grieve the loss of Teri Garr

Another devastating icon was lost to the world on Oct. 29, 2024, when news of the stunningly talented Teri Garr‘s death came down.

Garr was 79 when she passed away, leaving a horde of longtime friends, a daughter, and a tidal wave of fans to mourn her loss. She retired from acting more than a decade ago, and her most prominent roles predate that retirement by years more, but the mark she left on a million lives remains strong. That much is made clear by the wave of tributes that hit the web in the wake of her loss, as everyone from podcasters and regular folks to writers and full-blown producers rush to share their heartbreak over her loss.

Best known for her roles in 1974’s Young Frankenstein and 1982’s Tootsie — for which she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress — Garr is an absolute treasure to those familiar with her work. Those acquainted with the star herself have even higher opinions of her poise and talent, and those are the reactions fans are truly waiting to hear.

Many of Garr’s closest friends, confidants, and collaborators unfortunately passed before she did, which robs fans of the no-doubt heartwarming tributes that would have come from the likes of Carrie Fisher, who introduced Garr to her longtime partner, David Kipper, and Gene Wilder, who she starred alongside in Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein. That’s not to say the love isn’t pouring in — it absolutely is — its just from a slew of lesser-known figures and regular folks who share fond memories of the many delightful roles Garr brought to life.

Within hours of the tragic news breaking, hundreds of posts made their way to social media, dedicated wholly to Garr’s legacy. Many of these came from the fans she touched across her career, but they also came from prominent Hollywood writers, producers, and fellow funny-folk.

PR pro Danny Deraney was among the first to share his thoughts with the world, popping over to X to emphasize that Garr’s “absolute brilliant wit made her one of the greatest comedic actors.”

God speed Teri Garr. Her mere presence in any film just made everything better.



An absolute brilliant wit made her one of the greatest comedic actors. pic.twitter.com/MiYIsRw0r0 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 29, 2024

He was quickly joined by writers Paul Rudnick, who’s known for broad contributions to Broadway alongside films like Sister Act, and Cinco Paul, who is best known for penning a slew of children’s movies including the original Despicable Me trilogy, The Lorax, and The Secret Life of Pets.

Both writers praised the “completely irresistible” Garr for making “everything she was in better” for her presence.

The Conversation, Young Frankenstein, Oh God!, Close Encounters, Tootsie, After Hours– so many great performances in so many great movies. Never the star, but always shining. She made everything she was in better. RIP, Teri Garr. pic.twitter.com/7impjAp73D — Cinco Paul (@cincopedia) October 29, 2024

RIP the completely irresistible Teri Garr. In classics like Tootsie and Young Frankenstein she was a uniquely hilarious and touching presence. Bubbly, conflicted and yearning, she created her own sublime archetype. Audiences adored her and she battled MS with great courage. pic.twitter.com/Zj9bXX3bcY — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 29, 2024

As people continue to await a reaction from Mel Brooks — the man is 98, does he even know what social media is? — they’re satiating themselves on tributes from largely fans, some of whom are famous themselves. Like actor Michael Warburton, known most recently for his role in Netflix’s The Strays, who praised Garr for delivering in every performance, no matter the size of the role.

She was ALWAYS so good in everything she did, no matter the size of part, genre of Movie or TV show – she just always always delivered.



RIP the wonderful TERI GARR.



She was 79.



CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND (1977) pic.twitter.com/ncoHkkPeyG — Michael Warburton (@TheMonologist) October 29, 2024

Artists like Tim Williams, actors like Barbara Crampton, and yet more writers like Courtney Enlow likewise joined the love-train, heaping praise on “comedy queen” Garr.

Teri Garr, the last of the comedy queens I grew up so desperately wanting to be.



Madeline, Gilda, Cloris, Teri. We're so lucky you were here at all. pic.twitter.com/WW80SarxDN — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) October 29, 2024

I've always had a crush on Teri Garr.



I always will.



Rest in peace, you beautiful, wonderful woman. pic.twitter.com/NMKWg8asyG — Tim Williams (@timwilliamsart) October 29, 2024

Rip Teri Garr! We all loved you! pic.twitter.com/DX5wUvqKIy — Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) October 29, 2024

Garr was an icon, a treasure, and an unbeatable gem of Hollywood. Her presence in any project elevated it immensely, and she’ll be dearly missed by anyone that knew her — in person or through a screen.

