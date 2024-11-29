‘New day, new journey’: Sarah Ferguson leaves U.K. as King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge feud

King Charles III wants his family united this Christmas in Sandringham and if it means momentarily putting aside his feud with Prince Andrew over the Royal Lodge, then so be it. But it’s unclear if Sarah Ferguson will be there too, as she has left the U.K. for a fresh start in another country.

The monarch is said to be excited to have the family in Norfolk and has even made sure to have his home fully ready before the holiday. Royal commentator Russell Myers cited sources who claimed that the 76-year-old “has been touring the estate and main house this week, busy liaising with staff about Christmas plans.”

He was in London to finish up some work and for his cancer treatment on Tuesday and then returned to Sandringham the following day to continue with his Christmas planning. One royal insider said: “The King is embracing the Christmas period already and getting into the spirit. Staff who have seen him this week remarked how happy and healthy he was looking.”

Members of the Royal Family arrived for the Christmas service at Sandringham.



🎥 Sky pic.twitter.com/svB1dzZCcI — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) December 25, 2023

Another source claimed that Charles plans to extend his holiday stay in Norfolk until New Year’s Eve as he “has taken great solace in being among nature and enjoying time outdoors throughout his cancer treatment. It’s something he believes has helped him incredibly throughout his ordeal.”

Russell said: “Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will travel to Scotland to stay in Balmoral in early January, while the King will undertake some private engagements at first, returning to public duties a week later.” Camilla will reportedly join her husband throughout the festive and New Year period.

It’s nice to see Sarah Ferguson attending Christmas Day church with her family at Sandringham. She’s been very much still with Andrew, and it was crappy she couldn’t be with her girls on these occasions. I’m glad #KingCharles relaxed the ban. #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/Kd1923n1qv — Princess CarParkle (@unreMARKLEble) December 25, 2023

The monarch is said to be “very much looking forward to spending quality time with as many of his close family as possible” including Andrew. Despite his patience with his brother wearing thin, he still wants him there with the family in Sandringham, like last year. The Duke of York, his ex-wife the Duchess of York, and their two daughters with their respective husbands were in attendance too.

But will Ferguson be there too? She recently took to TikTok to announce that she has left the U.K. and will be spending the festive season in Vienna. She seems to be very excited about it as seen in the video she shared. Fergie, as she is famously known, shared a clip from Heathrow Airport before her flight and captioned it: “Heading off to Vienna to kick start Christmas. Absolutely love this time of the year and seeing all the joy on people’s faces.”

We are enjoying each other’s company and feeling grateful today. I hope everyone has a wonderful day. Happy Christmas to anyone who celebrates and season’s greetings to all! pic.twitter.com/jfc2YbQZeo — Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@SarahTheDuchess) December 25, 2023

She then said in the video: “It’s Monday and I decided that we need to get the Christmas spirit going. Heathrow Airport on my way to Vienna. And what am I doing in Vienna? I am going to see (the) Christmas fair.” Fergie added: “The airports are just so exciting. It’s a new adventure, new day, new journey. Let’s go.”

Christmas is still a few weeks away so she is probably just in Vienna for a quick visit. Last year marked her and Andrew’s return to Sandringham for Christmas — her last walkabout with the Royals was in 1991 while the Duke retreated from public life in 2020 — both marking a return to the royal fold under Charles’s reign. Fergie had been grateful for the invite, writing on X that they’re “enjoying each other’s company.“

