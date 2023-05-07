New promo for ‘The Flash’ leans heavily on the promise of Michael Keaton’s Batman getting nuts

With DC fans divided on whether or not to watch The Flash because of bad press around the main character, promotion of the part Michael Keaton plays in the film is one thing they can all agree on. The caped crusader just might save this movie’s future if it delivers on how awesome the bat action turns out to be.

Michael Keaton is arguably one of the best Batmans to come out since Tim Burton created the very first film of the franchise in 1989. There have been some great actors to play that role including Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, and Christian Bale, but Michael Keaton was the first and now he’s coming back to reprise his role as the champion of Batmans.

While on any given day, a Facebook feed is full of posts on how great of a performance Ezra Miller gave as the Flash, it’s the headlines that are killing the movie’s possible success. The Vulture outlines a timeline beginning with an alleged video in April 2020 that has since been deleted showing the actor choking a woman and throwing her to the ground. More recently, Ezra was arrested in Hawaii in March of 2022 for disorderly conduct and harassment in a bar. A restraining order was then placed on the actor by the very couple who paid the bail after Ezra was arrested. In June of 2022, court documents state that Ezra has been accused of grooming a child since the age of 12 and now a restraining order exists ordering the actor to stay away from the child. That merely scratches the surface as far as arrests and accusations are concerned.

As the debate rages across social media platforms, a new promotion shows a side of the movie that marketers are trying to capitalize on. It just might work too if the conversation can be directed toward Michael Keaton until the June 16th release date.

You want to get nuts? THE FLASH – only in theaters June 16. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/beLAjfYlsb — The Flash (@theFlash) May 7, 2023

It’s an ingenious move, to be honest.

Old Batman getting more focus than Flash himself… — Kal-El fan 49 (@KalEl_fan49) May 7, 2023

It’s clear how much time and creativity went into every moment of this film.

The love fans have for Keaton’s version will never fade.

The dark knight has returned pic.twitter.com/FDd0nZZxlR — alicornus Draco prime (@Alicornusprime) May 7, 2023

All bad press and opinions aside, the movie just might be able to weather the storm which is what studio execs are hoping.

Shaping up to be the best DC movie since Man of Steel. — Julian 🎮♒️🎥🚴🏻‍♂️🏊🏻‍♂️💪🏻🧔🏻🤙🏻🏳️‍🌈 (@ch4os_theory) May 7, 2023

Casting Michael Keaton was a gift they gave themselves long before the controversy.

I so want to see this movie right now because of @MichaelKeaton. — Raghu Seetharaman (@rags751) May 7, 2023

Isn’t it ironic that Michael Keaton plays a superhero in the film and might actually become the superhero of the film? If it can deliver the action it’s hyping, June 16th can’t get here fast enough.