New workplace comedy movie on the way from Comedy Central and ‘The Office’ producers

A workplace comedy movie called Out of Office is on the way starring Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, and Jay Pharoah.

From Comedy Central, Out of Office is produced Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein, the exective producers who also made The Office, one of the most beloved office comedies of all time.

Out of Office will also star Jason Alexander, Paul F. Tompkins, Emily Pendergast, Chris Gethard, Oscar Nuñez, and a few other well-known names. Out of Office will be directed by Lieberstein, according to Deadline. For those who know, Lieberstein played Toby in The Office.

There’s not a ton known about the plot of Out of Office, but the film will be an ensemble comedy about the separation between work life and home life and the privacy of both. The main character is a young woman trying to navigate the stickiness of trying to keep her job while helping her boss through a bad marriage.

The two Office alum previously teamed up for a show called Remote, a different workplace comedy that was born in the early pandemic period of 2020. That show never came to fruition but sounds like it tackled some of the same themes of privacy and work life balance, according to NPR.

“I was in everybody’s house and I was in everybody’s life. Everybody’s attempt to keep themselves private from work no longer applies. And this kind of integration between home and work brought all these new ideas and stories and characters into play,” Lieberman said about the previous show.

There’s no release date just yet for the on the nose titled Out of Office, but we’ll keep you posted.