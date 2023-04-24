Nick Cannon shares health update on Jamie Foxx

It’s coming up on three weeks since news of actor Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization as a result of “medical complications” came to light, and now the star’s friend and fellow Hollywood personality Nick Cannon has shared an update on the Oscar-winner’s condition.

Cannon was able to disclose that Foxx is doing much better since his hospitalization, noting that he is now awake and alert. He tells ET that he has been keeping the Ray star in his prayers, and that he is imminently about to do “something special” for him:

“Man, I’m praying. You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother. I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor. I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon. I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it. That’s family right there.”

While details surround Foxx’s medical condition still remain largely unknown, multiple outlets have reported that the severity of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star’s condition should not be understated. Perhaps Cannon’s upcoming “favor” will help shed light on what the beloved actor has been struggling with.

While the Foxx family most certainly has a right to privacy during their trying time, the star’s adoring fandom can’t help but worry about the actor’s well-being. While Bruce Willis and his family have been forthright about his retirement from acting and the Die Hard star’s condition, the exact opposite can be said of Foxx and his medical complications. Let’s hope this ends up being something he can bounce back from.

Among comic book fans, Foxx is perhaps best known for his role as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and his subsequent MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the crown jewel in his career is arguably his performance in Ray, for which he took home the Academy Award for Best Actor back in 2005.

Foxx has a number of upcoming projects inbound, both completed and in post-production. One of his most recent big screen appearances was as Bud Jablonski in Netflix’s Day Shift.