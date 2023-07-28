Nicki Minaj joins Snoop Dogg’s return to ‘Call of Duty’

Call of Duty is about to get a little bit absurd once again with some new celebrity skins. It was recently announced that Snoop Dogg will be returning to the game, but he won’t be alone. Joining him will be Grammy-nominated artist Nicki Minaj, all suited up and ready to drop into the warzone.

Images of these upcoming playable characters were shared on Call of Duty‘s official Twitter page, showcasing Nicki Minaj’s and Snoop Dogg’s battle-ready outfits in celebration of 50 years of hip-hop. According to the game’s official website, Nicki Minaj will be Call of Duty‘s “first-ever self-named female Operator.” Meanwhile, this will be the “Doggfather’s” second return to the game since his appearance back in 2021’s in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Nicki Minaj is coming to Call of Duty 🩷 pic.twitter.com/CFYwhjWfUL — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

The Doggfather returns. @SnoopDogg is coming back to Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/dS9HkMQdVQ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

Also joining these two rappers will be 21 Savage, whose skin is yet to be revealed and will be released sometime mid-season. Call of Duty has confirmed that Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj skins will be sold in two separate bundles, with more details revealed near season 5’s launch.

Multiple celebrities have starred in the Call of Duty franchise, but only as non-playable characters. One of them was Ice Cube, who starred in Call of Duty: Black Ops as Joseph Bowman. The character’s likeness resembled the rapper and was featured in almost every mission in Black Op‘s story mode.

If you’re keen to play as your favorite rapper, these upcoming celebrity characters will be released during Season Five in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 on Aug. 2, 2023.