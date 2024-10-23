Nicole Kidman had to stop filming certain intimate ‘Babygirl’ scenes because….I can’t even say it

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman is no stranger to filming intimate scenes — the 57-year-old star has done so in the likes of 1999’s Eyes Wide Shut, 2001’s Moulin Rouge!, 2017’s Killing Of A Sacred Deer, and the 2024 Netflix series The Perfect Couple, for example. However, some of the love scenes she participated in while filming her latest movie proved too much for her to take — quite literally.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn, Babygirl is an erotic thriller starring Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, and Sophie Wilde. Kidman plays Romy, a high-ranking workaholic CEO married to Jacob, played by Banderas. She embarks on a forbidden romance with a significantly younger and captivating intern, Samuel, played by Dickinson.

The movie takes influence from steamy erotic thrillers like 1992’s Basic Instinct and 1993’s Indecent Proposal, which should tell you the level of sexual exploration it will comprise. While filming her intimate scenes with Brit Dickinson and Spaniard Banderas, Kidman had to take breaks for a personal reason we’re a little hesitant to discuss.

Why did Nicole Kidman need breaks from Babygirl’s intimate scenes?

Image via A24

Oh, what the heck. We’ll go there in the interest of delivering important entertainment news to our lovely readers.

In an interview with the U.S. edition of The Sun, Nicole Kidman told the publication there were times during the filming of Babygirl when she didn’t “want to orgasm anymore.” Yikes!

Kidman also said the intimate scenes she filmed with both Banderas and Dickinson involved “sharing and trust and then frustration,” saying that her pleasurable climax “was so present all the time… that it was almost like a burnout.” She says there were times during filming that she wouldn’t even allow the two men to come near her for fear of them tipping her over the edge and moments when she thought, “I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!”

If you’re a fan of the Hawaii-born Australian-American superstar, you undoubtedly won’t want to miss this one, as it sounds like it could be her most steamy role yet. Kidman will be performing as raunchily and outlandishly as she ever has before, stripping naked and longing to be dominated by a near stranger in the bedroom. Her character will do things like get down on her hands and knees to lap milk from a ­saucer, and stuff her younger beau’s tie into her mouth.

Babygirl will be released in theaters in the United States on Christmas Day 2024, and in the United Kingdom on Jan. 10, 2025.

