No, Julia Roberts is not dead, despite whatever Facebook tells you

The internet craves another Hollywood sob story after multiple rumors speculated that Julia Roberts is dead. Fortunately, that’s not the case, but that doesn’t stop your mom and grandma to be fooled as fake news reports spread on social media.

Snopes reported that multiple fake articles reporting on the celebrity’s “death” circulated around Facebook recently. These articles would contain images of Robert’s casket, as well as YouTube videos claiming that her family has said their goodbyes. Obviously, these reports are fake. However, it was reported that those who click on the website link on Facebook would be met with malware on their device.

Roberts isn’t the only celebrity to be met with a fake “death” report. Blue’s Clues host, Steve Burns, opened multiple social media accounts after numerous rumors reported that he died in a car crash or drugs. In an interview with Variety, he said that he attempted to make his own death story due to how prevalent the rumors were. Other celebrities such as Simon Cowell, also received his own “death hoax” on social media recently as well within the same nature as Roberts.

So what is Roberts doing now? Last week, she posted on Instagram, celebrating her 18-month child. She also starred in Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney and will appear in an upcoming drama titled, Leave the World Behind with Kevin Bacon. And according to 2GB, she wore a dress “filled with faces of Clooney” during the Kennedy Center Honours, in support of her co-star.

So don’t worry everyone. Roberts is still alive. This is just another lesson of not believing everything you see on the internet. Especially if the reports came from suspicious websites that you’ve never heard of.