No, Simu Liu isn’t selling MacBooks, his Twitter has been hacked

If you’ve spent enough time on the internet, the odds are you know well enough that if you see something that is a little too good to be true, it probably is. Simu Liu’s Twitter account recently posted that it’s selling MacBooks at a steeply discounted price of $600 a pop, but don’t be fooled – the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star has been hacked.

While we won’t share the tweet directly seeing as (assuming Elon Musk and friends do their job correctly) the tweet will hopefully be taken down, but Liu took to his Instagram to warn his fans that if they see something amiss on his Twitter feed, it’s because his account was compromised:

Image via Instagram / @simuliu

Thankfully, most of the quote tweets in response to Liu’s hackers tweet have been resharing Liu’s above Instagram statement, so hopefully damage caused by the misleading “offer” will be mitigated as much as possible:

One Twitter user shared that engaging with the third party that has commandeered Liu’s account will result in them asking for payment in a digital currency which is difficult to trace:

He’s hacked, they are asking for digital currency so they won’t be traced. Careful y’all https://t.co/nkKurlwAHu pic.twitter.com/yLcRxfZOAv — 🌺HARAJUKU BLAZE🌺 (@NEONXBLAZE_) March 21, 2023

So, to reiterate the moral of this fiasco – stay frosty out there, folks. The internet is unforgiving to the unsuspecting, and there’s many evildoers that will drain your bank account for zero gain if you let them. In the meantime, and in actual Simu Liu news, the star will be teaming up with John Cena in a new action comedy.