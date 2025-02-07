No time for a pity party: Tom Brady shares ‘secret to being loved’ after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen welcomes baby with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady wants everyone to know he is not moping about his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s big baby news. Just a day after it was revealed that the supermodel had welcomed her child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, the retired NFL superstar took to social media to share a cryptic message about love.

“I really think the secret to being loved is to love,” read the quote Brady, 47, shared on his Instagram Story on Thursday, Feb. 6, according to Page Six. The quote continued, “And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend.”

Tom Brady reacts to Gisele Bündchen welcoming baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente https://t.co/Ct6F23XcC0 pic.twitter.com/XFBYvXm3OT — Page Six (@PageSix) February 5, 2025

Brady, who’s no stranger to love drama, seemingly doubled down on his agreement with the quote’s message by commenting with three red heart emojis and writing a short caption that read, “Love this.” Though the seven-time Super Bowl champ did not mention anything remotely related to his ex-wife, the timing of his post is very telling. It’s as if he’s telling everyone he is not letting Bündchen’s new chapter get under his skin.

Moreover, another way to interpret this is that Brady must have accepted the fact there there’s no longer love, interest, and friendship in the cards for them. After all, they quickly terminated their marriage by finalizing their divorce on the same day they filed for it on Oct. 28, 2022, throwing away 13 years of marriage in an instant.

Bündchen, 44, and Brady share two children — son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12. Brady also shares a 17-year-old son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan. During their marriage, the model acted as a second mother to Jack. Despite their divorce, she still treats her stepson no different, with Bündchen still sharing photos of Jack on her social media, as per Hello! Magazine.

Now that the Devil Wears Prada actress has a son with a new partner, it seems very unlikely for Brady to foster the same kind of love and relationship she extended to her son from another relationship. However, there’s a chance for him to meet his ex-wife’s little bundle of joy as they continue to co-parent their children.

Gisele Bündchen subtly supports Tom Brady, stepson Jack after divorce https://t.co/56hVCYTxrj pic.twitter.com/6BMBwxICIy — Page Six (@PageSix) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile, let’s not forget Brady’s track record of eyebrow-raising social media posts in the wake of Bündchen’s romantic developments with the jiu-jitsu instructor. Back in October 2024, when news broke that she was expecting, Brady shared a photo of a sunset paired with The Chicks’ “Landslide” – a song about life’s ups and downs. Then, just a week later, he posted another head-scratcher about falling short “again and again.”

Sources told Page Six that Brady was “stunned” when he learned that she was pregnant with Valente’s child. “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least,” one source said. Other sources said he was blindsided by the pregnancy news.

Still, it seems Brady’s not holding grudges. An insider shared that the ex-NFL star reached out to his ex to offer his congratulations at the time. It’s unclear if he did the same when Bündchen finally gave birth to her son on Wednesday, Feb. 5. As of late, details are scarce about what went down when the newest member of their extended family arrived. What’s known for now is that the child’s middle name is River, according to a source who disclosed this information to People.

