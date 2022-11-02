No trick, only treats as Jamie Lee Curtis backs fan’s claims over spooky present

The phrase “pics or it didn’t happen” comes to mind whenever something so unreal happens we cannot believe it ourselves, let alone get others to believe it. In the case of one young fan, they were gifted a rather spooky present from the Queen of Scream herself, Jamie Lee Curtis. The fear now is that no one will believe them, as it really is a tall tale, but luckily for them, the actress has their back.

American radio host Jesse Thorne posted the tweet on behalf of their child who was gifted the bag at some point by Lee Curtis. The bag is certainly an appropriate design coming from the Halloween actress, a classic scary jack o’lantern pumpkin which must have been perfect for the most recent holiday outings. How terrible though, to have such a fantastic bag from such a fantastic person only to worry that no one will believe you if you tell them.

Not to worry, the actress has provided solid proof that the bag did originate from her, and it’s there on Twitter for all to see. How’s that for receipts?

But it is true!!! https://t.co/MmCTRmUdEp — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 1, 2022

Curtis is known for her role in the classic horror franchise, Halloween, and has returned once again to the big scream to take on Michael Myers in Halloween Ends. This is the 13th installment of the franchise and sees the actress return to the role of Laurie Strode, a character she first played in the original 1978 film and has since appeared in nine of the 13 films in the franchise.

If we ever received a gift, Halloween-themed or otherwise, from the actress, nothing would stop us from telling everyone, whether they believed us or not!